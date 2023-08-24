FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women's World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final. FIFA says its disciplinary committee will examine if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales brought the sport into disrepute. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony after the country beat England in Australia. Rubiales had earlier grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby. FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling.
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest is extended by a Moscow court, state news agency says
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges, has been extended to Nov. 30. Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court in a prison van and was led handcuffed out of the vehicle. A 31-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not
The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. And unlike the autumn days it celebrates, there seems to be no chill in customer demand. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada. It’s the coffee giant’s most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003. And it has spawned a huge and growing industry. In the year ending July 29, Nielsen says U.S. sales of pumpkin-flavored products reached $802.5 million. That’s up 42% from the same period in 2019.
From tarantulas to tigers, the animals of London Zoo get their annual weigh-in
LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo have been getting the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the annual animal weigh-in. Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out. Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world. Zoo officials say an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for most new drivers in California to 25. The company says the change is necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state. It takes effect Thursday. The new age limit applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up. Drivers under 25 years old who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber.
Dominican officials inspect damage inflicted by Tropical Storm Franklin after heavy flooding kills 2
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are fanning out across the Caribbean country to evaluate the damage that Tropical Storm Franklin inflicted on crops and homes after causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and left one missing. More than 670 homes were affected by the storm and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains. The government on Thursday began a more detailed inspection of damage. As of Thursday morning, Franklin was east-northeast of Grand Turk Island. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next few days but poses no threat to land.
Norway rebuilding reindeer fence along border with Russia to stop costly hooves' crossings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country — costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland. Norwegian officials said Thursday that so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures and grazing land. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency said on Thursday that a stretch of about 7 kilometers, or 4 miles, between the towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog would be replaced. The construction has a price tag of 3.7 million kroner — about $348,000 — and is to be completed by Oct. 1.
Rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel kills 5-year-old boy and injures 6 others
JERUSALEM (AP) — An avalanche of rocks has tumbled down a hillside onto a hiking trail near the Dead Sea in Israel, trapping many people, killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring at least six others. Medics say rescue teams recovered numerous people who were trapped under the rubble. Israeli military helicopters airlifted the victims to nearby hospitals. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide. They typically occur when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a hillside. The rockslide occurred in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site.
Prince Harry to return to the UK on the eve of first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. next month to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry, a long-time patron of the charity WellChild, will attend its annual awards ceremony in London on Sept. 7 to mark the achievements of seriously ill young people. He is not expected to be joined by his wife Meghan. The royal withdrew from the same charity awards ceremony last year, which took place on Sept. 8, the day that Elizabeth, his grandmother, died at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish country estate. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the first anniversary of her death privately at Balmoral.
Cape Cod strands more dolphins than anywhere else. Now they're getting their own hospital
A new hospital for stranded dolphins is opening on Cape Cod this month and is expected to improve survival rates and enhance research. The center in the town of Orleans is being operated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The organization's dolphin and porpoise rescue team has 25 years of experience but currently can treat the animals only on site. The new hospital will provide up to four days of additional treatment before the animals are released into the ocean. The location is ideal because there are more live marine mammal strandings on Cape Cod than anywhere else.
