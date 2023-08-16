Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn't have
NEW YORK (AP) — Some Bank of Ireland customers were able to withdraw money they did not have Tuesday and early Wednesday, thanks to an hours-long technical glitch that also halted many of the bank’s online services. The outage allowed some customers to transfer and withdraw funds “above their normal limits,” the Bank of Ireland said. As word spread on social media, footage appeared to show flocks of people lining up at Bank of Ireland ATMs in hopes of receiving the “free money.” But the bank says the transactions will still be debited from customers’ accounts. Beyond the withdrawals, a number of frustrated customers reported not being able to access their accounts or see payments. The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates the Bank of Ireland, is monitoring the situation.
Court watchdog files complaint against a judge who ordered 'religious-liberty training' for lawyers
A court watchdog has filed a complaint against the federal judge who ordered “religious-liberty training” for a trio of Southwest Airlines lawyers. The leader of a group called Fix the Court says that requiring training by a sectarian group — a conservative Christian law firm — is wrong and unprecedented. The complaint involves Judge Brantley Starr's order that three Southwest lawyers attend a day of religious-liberty training for contempt of court. The judge says the lawyers failed to follow a previous order in the case of a flight attendant who says she was fired for speaking out against abortion.
US military's aerial reconnaissance pictures of England during WWII go online for the first time
LONDON (AP) — During World War II, specifically in 1943 and 1944, the U.S. Army Air Forces' photographic reconnaissance units captured the changing face of England, primarily around their bases in the south of the country. More than 3,600 of their black and white images were made available Wednesday in a free online, searchable map through the archive of Historic England, a public body that seeks to champion England’s history and environment. From showing U.S. military personnel playing baseball to ancient monuments surrounded by anti-tank defences, the collection gives a bird’s-eye view of the impact of the war on England. One of the most northern pictures shows the 1941 bomb damage at Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium.
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts mother drowned trying to rescue her 10-year-old son as he was being pulled by the current at a popular New Hampshire waterfall. The family of six and a friend were at Franconia Falls in the White Mountain National Forest on Tuesday afternoon. A wildlife official says 44-year-old Melissa Bagley jumped in to help her child. The child's father found her below the falls and began CPR, but she could not be revived. Her husband then rescued an 18-year-old son who had jumped in to help but became lodged in boulders. The father is a Massachusetts police officer.
British Museum says staff member dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged
LONDON (AP) — The British Museum says a member of its staff has been dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged. The museum said on Wednesday that it has also ordered an independent review of security and kickstarted a ‘’vigorous program to recover the missing items.″ The items include gold jewelry and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating as far back as the 15th century BC. The museum says legal action will be taken against the dismissed staff member and that the matter was under investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police Service.
Indonesia burns marijuana plantation that was discovered by drones
TEUPIN REUSEUP, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have burned a marijuana plantation in the northern province of Aceh after it was discovered by drones. Officials say the 4.5 hectares (11 acres) of land had an estimated 21,100 cannabis plants ready for harvest. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, adamantly prohibits the consumption of marijuana, even for medical treatment. Some countries, including Southeast Asian neighbor Thailand, allow its use for medical purposes, and others have decriminalized its recreational use. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.
Death toll rises to 25 as Dominican firefighters find more bodies in this week's explosion
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A high-ranking Civil Defense official in the Dominican Republic tells The Associated Press that the death toll from a powerful explosion this week has risen to 25. The official was not authorized to speak to the media. He said Wednesday that the number of missing remains at 10 because forensic officials are still trying to determine whether the additional bodies found correspond to those missing. The number of victims is expected to increase since responders have not been able to fully access the building where the explosion occurred Monday at a bakery in the city of San Cristobal near Santo Domingo.
DeSantis' appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Walt Disney World say a Florida judge should rule without trial against Disney as the company fights Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the governing district. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Tuesday asked the judge for a summary judgment that would rule in their favor. The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis. In the other lawsuit, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.
Tech company behind Kentucky school bus problems had similar issues in Ohio last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The company behind a disastrous change to a Kentucky city’s school bus routes that resulted in more than a week of canceled classes had similar problems in two cities in neighboring Ohio last year. Bus-routing vendor AlphaRoute has pitched its mathematical models and machine-learning technology as a way of saving money and smoothing out complex bus routes in school districts around the U.S. It has touted its connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But the algorithm-driven solutions have not always been successful. Both Cincinnati and Columbus school districts dropped the company last year after the realities of the technology did not live up to the promises.
OK, we can relax. The iPhone 'hang up' button might not be moving much after all
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone's “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm. The latest test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone's operating software, shows the red button right back in the center of the phone dialpad where it's always been. Of course, it's always dangerous to draw firm conclusions from beta software releases, which are intended both to help engineers hunt down bugs and to gauge user reaction to changes large and small.
