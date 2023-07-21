Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says 'yes' to boyfriend's hospital proposal
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal. Chris Whitehill said he had planned to propose to Amber Rogers during a vacation in the park this week. The couple were on a walk through a Wyoming field on Monday when they spotted a bison rolling in the dirt. Their efforts to move away weren't enough as the bison charged Rogers, throwing her into the air. She landed on her back. She was taken to an Idaho hospital, where Whitehill proposed Monday night.
Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year. Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date. In a response to the recall, Cupkin noted that it intiated the voluntary recall after receiving consumer feedback and conducting additional testing. Lead was not detected during the products’ intital development, the brand added.
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. A police statement Thursday says officers responded to a trouble call and found the girl in distress. Police say witnesses had seen her hold up the sign and they called 911. Detectives determined the girl was abducted July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, and was sexually assaulted while being brought to California. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Robert Sablan of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested and on Thursday was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused heavy damage to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm. Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News that crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames, which caused a roof collapse. McKee says no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the Friday morning fire are under investigation. Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for the quick response and that his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.
Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water alert for the tourism hotspot. A private contractor hit a water main late Thursday in the South Beach section of the city, causing the break. City officials were advising residents and tourists to use bottled water Friday or to boil tap water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes. The precautionary boil notice will be in place until drinking water test results pass for two consecutive days. More than a third of the area's hotels are in Miami Beach.
Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s pleads guilty to murder, prosecutors say
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Dallas County District Attorney's office spokespersons Claire Crouch says 40-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon. She says Talib agreed to a sentence of 37 years in prison and that he will be sentenced in August. A lawyer for Talib did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday. The shooting last August took place in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster.
Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide
VERDIGRIS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home in what may be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday in the Verdigris, an east Tulsa suburb. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee says a police officer driving nearby stopped after seeing fireworks coming from a garage. Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford said the officer found a woman and two children in a garage. The woman said they were held hostage by a woman with a gun and there were children in the home. McKee says authorities later entered the home and found the woman and three children, believed to range in age from several months to 11 years old, fatally shot.
Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo back in jail after he crashed a car while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. The 24-year-old rapper's given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was indicted last month in Savannah on charges that he managed an illegal street gang and conspired to sell marijuana. Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke his $100,000 bond. Their legal filing says Bowman crashed a car Wednesday and emergency responders gave him the drug Narcan because he exhibited "signs of an overdose.” Bowman's attorney, Jonah Pine, did not immediately return a phone message Friday.
Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget $800,000 in damages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant. Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo's family were seeking $15 million in damages. Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday. The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru. A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. Mitnick died Sunday in Las Vegas after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His colorful career — from student tinkerer to FBI-hunted fugitive, imprisoned felon and finally respected cybersecurity professional, public speaker and author tapped for advice by U.S. lawmakers and global corporations — mirrors the evolution of society’s grasp of the nuances of computer hacking.
