Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse looked at by veterinary staff before being euthanized. Saez was conscious and taken to a hospital complaining about leg pain. He was attended to by medical personnel on the track for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.
Preakness favorite Mage gets stitches for cut above eye, good to run in Triple Crown race
BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Mage is good to go for the second race of the Triple Crown after bumping his head in his stall. The Kentucky Derby winner got a few stitches to close the cut above his right eye. Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo confirmed Mage was treated by a state veterinarian and resumed training without interruption. Vets examined and cleared Mage and the six other Preakness horses to run in the $1.65 million race later Saturday. Mage was the 2-1 favorite seven hours before post time.
Television's biggest mystery: how long will pipeline for new programming be closed?
NEW YORK (AP) — The week in May when ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox traditionally unveiled programming plans in glitzy presentations to advertisers has always spoken to the networks' power over popular culture. It was decidedly muted this year, both to the continued growth of streaming and uncertainties caused by the Hollywood writers strike. Picketers marched this week in front of the Manhattan venues where the annual presentations took place, and stars stayed away. More importantly, the strike lends mystery to whether TV will have much of a fall season at all. Some of the broadcast networks took strikingly different tacks in how they approach a future that is in shadows.
F-18 fighter jet accident at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish defense ministry says an F-18 fighter jet has crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully. The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter. The air force says the pilot was already in hospital and his life was not in danger. The Guardia Civil says that its officers rescued the pilot after he parachuted down outside the base. The Guardia Civil says that the pilot suffered injuries to his legs.
COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,' Justice Gorsuch says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch says emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans were perhaps “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” The 55-year-old conservative justice points to orders closing schools, restricting church services, mandating vaccines and prohibiting evictions. Gorsuch's broadside is aimed at local, state and federal officials, and even his own colleagues. He says officials issued emergency decrees “on a breathtaking scale.” His comments came in an eight-page statement that accompanied an order formally dismissing a case involving the use of the Title 42 policy to prevent asylum seekers from entering the United States.
Jonathan Glazer rocks Cannes with a chilling Holocaust drama from a different perspective
CANNES, France (AP) — Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Auschwitz-set drama shot through “a 21st century lens,” has delivered the Cannes Film Festival’s first critical sensation by approaching the Holocaust from an unlikely perspective. “The Zone of Interest" dramatizes the life of a fictional German family whose handsome home and tasteful gardens abut the outer wall of Auschwitz. There, they live a mostly peaceful, mundane life, while the rumble of incinerators is heard in the background, smoke rises from the gas chambers, and muffled screams are sometimes heard. Following its premiere Friday, “The Zone of Interest” quickly rose to the top of forecasts for the Palme d’Or, Cannes' top prize.
Trans girl misses Mississippi graduation after being told to dress like boy
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A transgender girl in Mississippi is not participating in her high school graduation because school officials told her to dress like a boy and a federal judge did not block the officials’ decision. That's according to Linda Morris of the American Civil Liberties Union, an attorney for the girl’s family. The girl had chosen a dress to wear with her cap and gown Saturday at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport. Graduating boys are expected to wear white shirts and black slacks, while girls are expected to wear white dresses. U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel ruled late Friday that he won't block school officials' decision about the dress code.
Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital
SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Florida Keys say a shark bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a statement that the 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it was on the dock, it bit him in the foot. The angler was flown by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. The sheriff's office said his condition was not known on Saturday.
Mother of 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says pleas for hospital care were denied
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says agents repeatedly ignored pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter as she felt pain in her bones, struggled to breathe and was unable to walk. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks said in an emotional phone interview Friday with The Associated Press that authorities decided the girl’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died Wednesday after falling ill at a border station in Harlingen, Texas. It was the second child migrant death in U.S. government custody in two weeks.
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
CANNES, France (AP) — If last year’s Cannes was partially defined by its tribute to “Top Gun Maverick” star Tom Cruise, this year’s has belonged to Harrison Ford. The 80-year-old Ford is retiring Indiana Jones, and saying goodbye to one of cinema’s most iconic swashbucklers after he first debuted, with fedora and whip, more than 40 years ago. It’s been a moving farewell tour — most of all for Ford, who has teared up frequently along the way. Ford said Friday that it's been like watching “a relic of your life” pass by. Ford says he loves the character of Indy “and what it brought it my life.”
