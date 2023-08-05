Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denies wrongdoing and says charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss said in a statement Friday evening that he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community of Dorset and as a fellow theater member. He says he is devastated by the fatal crash on June 12. Koss was issued a citation grossly negligent operation causing death and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. Police say Koss pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.
Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man shot and killed a black bear he encountered in his living room after waking up to the sound of a barking dog in the middle of the night. The confrontation with the large bruin happened in the rural community of Luther in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. Seeley Oblander says her fiance went to investigate their dog barking in the living room about 3 a.m. Thursday and encountered the bear. He got a handgun and shot it several times. A state wildlife officials says the shooting was justified in self-defense.
Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Mark Margolis, who indelibly played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at 83 following a short illness, his son announced. Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad" as Hector, the elderly don who was unable to speak due to a stroke and communicated via facial expressions and a barhop bell. Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky, including “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” His early breakout movie role was mob henchman Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface," opposite Al Pacino.
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20. Because no one took the estimated $1.35 billion grand prize, the pot has increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The $1.55 billion jackpot would be for a sole winner who chooses the annuity option with payments stretched over 30 years. Most winners opt for a lump-sum payment, which would be an estimated $757.2 million. The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
NEW YORK (AP) — A crowd of thousands of people who gathered in New York City's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand, leading to injuries and arrests. Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. A number of people were injured including some police officers. On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. in the park. Police say they plan to charge Cenat with inciting a riot. Police arrested more than 60 people.
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Police released Cenat early Saturday after he was issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. Police say they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.
A funeral home in El Salvador offers pink coffins with Barbie linings
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A funeral home in El Salvador has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, offering pink coffins with Barbie linings. The pink metal coffins are on sale at the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in the city of Ahuachapán, near the border with Guatemala. Owner Isaac Villegas said Friday he had already offered the option of pink coffins before the July premiere of the Barbie movie. But the craze that swept Latin America convinced him to decorate the cloth linings of the coffins with pictures of the doll. Latin America has jumped on Barbie mania with pink-colored tacos and pastries, commercial planes bearing the Barbie logo, political ads, and even Barbie-themed protests.
South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to leave early
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is plowing ahead with the World Scout Jamboree, rejecting a call by the world scouting body to cut it short. Thousands of British and U.S. scouts started leaving the coastal campsite Saturday because of a punishing heat wave. Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat-related ailments since the jamboree began Wednesday at the coastal site in Buan as South Korea grapples with one of its hottest summers in years. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the country is determined to continue the jamboree as planned through Aug. 12.
West Africa defense chiefs finalize Niger intervention plan as junta negotiations deadlock
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger’s military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler. This deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States’ and allies’ last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel. Two days remain before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force. Bazoum says he's a “hostage" and pleads for the U.S. and other partners to step in and “ help us restore our constitutional order.”
