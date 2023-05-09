Tiger Woods' lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend's lawsuit
Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon be in court in an attempt to halt a lawsuit his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The attorneys are expected to argue in a Florida court Tuesday that Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement with the golfer requiring that any disagreement between the two must be decided by an arbitrator in private. Herman is arguing that the contract should be thrown out. She was working as the manager of his Florida restaurant when their romantic relationship began. She says she signed the agreement under duress because he threatened to fire her if she didn't, His lawyers deny that.
Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year was charged with his murder by prosecutors who say the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins was arrested in Park City on Monday on murder and drug possession charges stemming from the March 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins. In charging documents, prosecutors allege Richins spiked her husband's drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and then hours later called authorities to report him unresponsive. The charges come a month after Richins appeared on local television to promote a book on helping children deal with grief.
Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Connor Bedard with the first pick. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning it at 11.5%. Bedard is considered the top draft-eligible prospect available since Connor McDavid in 2015. Bedard's 72 goals and 143 points with Regina of the Western Hockey League were the most of any junior hockey player in Canada. League-worst Anaheim won the lottery to pick second and choose among forwards Adam Fantilli from Canada, Matvei Michkov from Russia and Leo Carlsson from Sweden at the draft June 28 in Nashville.
Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for." West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it's reviewing the matter.
Bills' Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fundraising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The decision begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January. Hamlin first started Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 when he was still a student playing with the University of Pittsburgh. His spokesperson said they applied last month for retroactive tax-exempt status for the nonprofit.
Mexico search set to find world's most endangered porpoises
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials and the conservation group Sea Shepherd say experts will set out in two ships in a bid to locate the few remaining vaquita marina, the world's most endangered marine mammal. Mexico environment secretary said experts from the United States, Canada and Mexico will use binoculars, sighting devices and acoustic monitors to try to pinpoint the location of the tiny, elusive porpoises. The trip will run from May 10 to May 27 in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place the vaquita lives. The group will travel in a Sea Shepherd vessel and a Mexican boat.
Oath Keepers' Rhodes seeks leniency in Jan. 6 sentence
Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, say he doesn’t deserve any more time behind bars when he’s sentenced this month. While the Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison, defense attorneys are urging the judge to sentence Rhodes to the time behind bars he has already served. Rhodes has been locked up since his arrest in January 2022. Rhodes is expected to be sentenced on May 25 after his November conviction in one of the most serious cases brought to so far in the Jan. 6 attack.
Vermont bans owning, running paramilitary training camps
Vermont has made it a crime to own or operate paramilitary training camps in the state. Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Monday signed legislation introduced in response to a firearms training facility in southwestern Vermont built without permits that neighbors called a menace. Violators face up to five years in prison or a fine up to $50,000 or both. The gun violence prevention group led by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, of Arizona, praised Vermont’s law. A senior counsel says Vermont joins 25 other states that prohibit firearms training for anti-government paramilitary activity.
Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Bayreuth, dies at 86
NEW YORK (AP) — Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany's Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died. She was 86. Her publicist, David Lee Brewer, says Bumbry died Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna. She had a stroke on Oct. 20. After her debut at the Richard Wagner Festival in July 1961, she sang at a White House state dinner and made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1965. She sang 216 performances at the Met.
AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in the journalism categories of public service and breaking news photography for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The AP's coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage. The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards. The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.
