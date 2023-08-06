Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health with her adopted family. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother. After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons.
Hiroshima mayor calls nuclear deterrence 'folly' as city marks 78th anniversary of atomic bombing
TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima officials are criticizing growing support for nuclear weapons as a deterent from uneasiness over Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Koreas. The criticism came Sunday as the city remembered the atomic bombing of 78 years ago. The observance came two months after Hiroshima hosted the Group of 7 summit in May where leaders showed commitment for nuclear disarmament but justified defensive purposes. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui rejected that position in his peace speech, calling the nuclear deterrence theory “folly" and urging world leaders to take concrete steps toward denuclearization. The U.S. atomic attack on Aug. 6, 1945, destroyed Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people, and a second bombing three days later on Nagasaki killed an additional 70,000.
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd's face
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. His 2020 death after a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice. Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson. The 25-year-old Gragson is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points. Gragson posted on social media Saturday that he was disappointed in himself.
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Police released Cenat early Saturday after he was issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. Police say they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.
Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denies wrongdoing and says charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss said in a statement Friday evening that he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community of Dorset and as a fellow theater member. He says he is devastated by the fatal crash on June 12. Koss was issued a citation grossly negligent operation causing death and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. Police say Koss pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.
Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man shot and killed a black bear he encountered in his living room after waking up to the sound of a barking dog in the middle of the night. The confrontation with the large bruin happened in the rural community of Luther in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. Seeley Oblander says her fiance went to investigate their dog barking in the living room about 3 a.m. Thursday and encountered the bear. He got a handgun and shot it several times. A state wildlife officials says the shooting was justified in self-defense.
Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Mark Margolis, who indelibly played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at 83 following a short illness, his son announced. Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad" as Hector, the elderly don who was unable to speak due to a stroke and communicated via facial expressions and a barhop bell. Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky, including “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” His early breakout movie role was mob henchman Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface," opposite Al Pacino.
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20. Because no one took the estimated $1.35 billion grand prize, the pot has increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The $1.55 billion jackpot would be for a sole winner who chooses the annuity option with payments stretched over 30 years. Most winners opt for a lump-sum payment, which would be an estimated $757.2 million. The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
NEW YORK (AP) — A crowd of thousands of people who gathered in New York City's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand, leading to injuries and arrests. Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. A number of people were injured including some police officers. On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. in the park. Police say they plan to charge Cenat with inciting a riot. Police arrested more than 60 people.
