In Panama, legal rights given to sea turtles, boosting the 'rights of nature' movement
Sea turtles in Panama now have the legal right to live and have free passage in a healthy environment, a change that represents a different way of thinking about how to protect wildlife. Panama’s president signed a law in March recognizing the rights of sea turtles. It was a victory for people who have long argued that wild animals should have the same “rights of nature” that courts have granted to forests, mountains, rivers and other physical spaces. The concept amounts to recognizing an animal's right to exist and flourish and allowing for lawsuits when those rights are violated. The Sea Turtle Conservancy is already citing the new law to call for action against illegal egg hunters.
Convicted murderer and ex-attorney Alex Murdaugh facing federal charges of fraud, theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is facing federal charges for the first time after being indicted on 22 financial fraud charges over allegations the former attorney schemed to steal settlement money from clients. The indictments unsealed Wednesday don’t appear to reveal any new allegations against Murdaugh, the former South Carolina legal scion who is serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife and younger son. Murdaugh is also awaiting trial on around 100 other state charges including insurance fraud and tax evasion. Murdaugh's lawyers say he's cooperating with federal investigators and think federal charges including bank and wire fraud will be resolved without a trial.
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Powerful Typhoon Mawar is churning slowly over the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, lashing the island with wind and rain, tearing down trees, walls and power lines, flipping cars, and pushing dangerous storm surge ashore as first-responders wait for daylight to see the extent of the damage. The typhoon, the strongest to hit the country of roughly 150,000 people since 2002, briefly made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Weather Service. Videos posted on social media showed fallen trees, a flipped pickup truck, solar panels flying through the air, and storm surge and waves crashing through coastal reefs. The early scope of the damage has been difficult to ascertain.
In transition from HBO Max to Max, writer and director credits got lost
The streaming service Max may only be hours into its rollout, but it’s already under fire by Hollywood’s top guilds for the way it credits writers and directors. Instead of individually listing writers, directors and producers, the new Max format had lumped them all together. By Wednesday afternoon, the presidents of the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America West had issued a strongly worded joint statement condemning the “creator” credit. Warner Bros. Discovery responded with a statement saying it was an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and that it will be corrected, but no timeline for the change has been given.
95-year-old Australian woman dies after police shoot her with stun gun; officer faces charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 95-year-old Australian woman has died a week after a police officer shot her with a stun gun in a nursing home as she moved toward him using a walker and carrying a steak knife, in a tragedy that has outraged many Australians. Clare Nowland, who had dementia, had been hospitalized since her skull was fractured when she fell on May 17 after Constable Kristian White shocked her with a stun gun. Police announced her death hours after reporting that White has been ordered to appear in court on assault and other charges. The charges are likely to be upgraded following her death.
NCAA survey shows 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds are wagering; athlete-only study is set for fall
An NCAA-commissioned survey of 18- to 22-year-olds shows more than half acknowledged placing sports wagers and two-thirds of those who live on college campuses saying they engage in betting. The survey results come less than a month after the baseball coach at Alabama and athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were found to have made wagers in violation of NCAA rules. The purpose of the survey was to explore the prevalence of gambling. Thirty-percent of the 3,500 respondents said their typical wager was between $10 and $20. But 6% said they have lost more than $500 in a single day.
Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison has been captured in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase. James Lee was captured at the scene but the second inmate, Bradley Gillespie, remained at large. Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking. The two men were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Officials say Lee was discovered missing during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, prompting an emergency prisoner count that revealed Gillespie was also missing.
Police: Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car has been arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters nearby. Fairfax County Police said Wednesday the man was charged with possessing a firearm at a school after Tuesday's incident. Police said officers were called to a preschool less than a mile from CIA headquarters before midday Tuesday. According to the preschool, the man asked to use the bathroom but was denied access. The man was unarmed when police responded, but authorities said they found the AK-47, a handgun and ammunition during a vehicle search. He remains jailed.
Red Sea corals threatened by mass sea urchin die-off, Israeli researchers say
JERUSALEM (AP) — Scientists say that sea urchins in Israel's Gulf of Eilat in the Red Sea are dying at an alarming rate, threatening the sea's prized coral reef ecosystems. The massive die-off first began in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and spread to the neighboring Red Sea. The Tel Aviv University scientists said on Wednesday that an unknown pathogen is killing off black sea urchins, a species critical to maintaining a healthy balance in the reef habitat. Last month, researchers in the U.S. identified a single-celled parasite responsible for a similar mass die-off of sea urchins in the Caribbean that has laid waste to reef ecosystems.
German prosecutor says clues to McCann child disappearance possible at Portuguese dam site
ARADE DAM, Portugal (AP) — Police searching for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in Portugal, are concentrating operations in several areas around a dam including one where media reports say a lead suspect in the case often stayed. The latest search started Tuesday following a a request by German authorities. The operation is centered around the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the resort of Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago. Germany prosecutor Christian Wolters was cited on German public broadcaster NDR as saying they have indications that they could find evidence at the dam.
