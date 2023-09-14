Israel's Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week. Netanyahu’s office said their meeting is scheduled for Monday and will include discussions about artificial intelligence. It comes at a time when Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil-rights organization, has accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on X. Musk has accused the league of trying to “kill” his business and says he is against antisemitism.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise returns to the Capitol after his blood cancer diagnosis
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma. Scalise is 57 years old and is the No. 2 House Republican. The Louisiana congressman told reporters on Thursday his chemotherapy treatment is underway. Scalise says he'll be able to receive some of the chemotherapy treatment in Washington and continue his work in Congress. Scalise's cancer diagnosis comes at a fraught moment for House Republicans, who are trying to avert a government shutdown while also launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo, more than 130 years after creating the old one. The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The original script dates to the 1880s and was based on the signature of a company co-founder. It will still be seen for now on consumer health products like baby shampoo from Kenvue. That's a new company created in a spinoff from J&J.
Botulism outbreak tied to sardines served in Bordeaux leaves 1 person dead and several hospitalized
PARIS (AP) — Regional health officials in France say a 32-year-old woman is dead and a dozen people have been hospitalized after an apparent botulism outbreak. Health authorities have linked it to homemade sardine preserves served by a Bordeaux wine bar between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10. Local authorities were working Thursday to track down others who ate the suspect sardines. The woman who died was from Paris. Local officials say those sickened included visitors from the U.S., Ireland, Canada, Germany and Spain. Foodborne botulism is an illness from eating contaminated products and can cause paralysis, breathing difficulty and sometimes death.
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Residents near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire Wednesday have been told to shelter in place until Thursday afternoon as environmental officials continue monitoring local air quality. Plumes of thick and heavy black and gray smoke billowed from the Tissue Depot property in downtown Cheboygan after the fire began Wednesday morning about 290 miles northwest of Detroit. Several roads and a lock and dam on a nearby river were closed. Officials say fire crews had contained the fire to a storage building at the mill as of Wednesday afternoon, but asked people to avoid the area as crews continue battling the fire. Cheboygan Fire Chief Don Dailey says no mill employees or firefighters have been injured.
American explorer says he thought he would die during an 11-day ordeal in a Turkish cave
ISTANBUL (AP) — An American researcher says he thought he would die after falling ill while exploring a Turkish cave system. Mark Dickey was rescued after 11 days underground. Speaking at a hospital in southern Turkey on Thursday, he told reporters he never gave up hope while stuck 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below ground. “But there’s a difference between accurately recognizing your current risk against giving up. You don’t let things become hopeless, but you recognize the fact that ‘I’m going to die.’” The 40-year-old experienced caver fell ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding while mapping the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers brought him to the surface on Tuesday.
Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gannett, the United States’ biggest newspaper chain, posted two unusual job listings to its site. On Tuesday, they revealed they are hiring a reporter focused on Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, they shared a posting for a dedicated Beyoncé reporter who will be employed through USA Today and The Tennessean. Online criticism of these new roles come in part because of major layoffs at Gannett. The NewsGuild says that Gannett's workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. One journalist said the likelihood of fans to click on stories about Swift or Beyoncé makes it an obvious motivating factor in designing the new jobs.
After catching escaped murderer, officers took a photo with him. Experts say that was inappropriate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group of two dozen officers posed for a photo with escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, minutes after his capture. The photo has drawn criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public, who say it was inappropriate. The moment was captured by a KYW-TV news helicopter Wednesday. It shows the officers and federal agents gathered around the handcuffed escapee for a photo before loading him into an armed vehicle. A Pennsylvania State Police leader said he was “not bothered” by the photo. Experts say departments have inconsistent conduct directives that sometimes limit what officers can post to personal social media pages or share from on-duty or in-uniform events.
NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers' injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players prefer playing on natural grass. It’s why the NFL Players Association called on the league Wednesday to switch all fields to grass. The union's executive director Lloyd Howell says it's the easiest decision the NFL can make. Players consider it a matter of career preservation. The union's repeated request for all grass comes less than 48 hours after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets. A new artificial surface was installed this year at MetLife Stadium. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson has been fighting for grass the past two years. He says he hopes to see everyone to take a stand.
Lauren Boebert kicked out of a 'Beetlejuice' show in Denver
DENVER (AP) — Surveillance video shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and another guest being kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” musical play in Denver on Sunday. The theater says the surveillance video shows the guests being kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. Boebert's campaign manager says Boebert enjoyed the show and denies allegations of vaping. The security footage provided to The Associated Press does not appear to show Boebert vaping. Boebert is the Republican incumbent running in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, covering the state’s western half.
