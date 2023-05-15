Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. Clarkson issued a statement on her Instagram page Saturday. She addressed the allegations after 11 current and former employees complained about being overworked and underpaid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and also called their work “traumatizing to their mental health” in the magazine’s Friday report. In the report, the anonymous employees called Clarkson “fantastic” but said show producers were “monsters” who made their lives “hell.” Clarkson says she loves her team. Clarkson also says that there’s “always room to grow” and that she wants the show to be the “best version of ourselves in any business.”
World's oldest dog, according to Guinness, celebrates 31st birthday
The world’s oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. His owner says a party was held Saturday for Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog. Bobi has lived his entire life in the rural Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Leonel Costa says he has owned several other old-aged dogs in the past. However, he never imagined any of his dogs would reach their 30s. Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), which registered Bobi in 1992.
Pieces that may be from wetsuit, surfboard found after surfer attacked by shark off South Australia
SYDNEY (AP) — Searchers have found what appear to be pieces of the wetsuit and surfboard belonging to a 46-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark off South Australia's coast. School teacher Simon Baccanello was surfing with others on Saturday when he was attacked. Police said Monday they were continuing to search the area beaches for a number of days after high tide in consultation with his family. Searchers say any remains are more likely to drift ashore rather than out to sea. It was the first fatal shark attack in Australia since two occurred in February.
Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive
DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”
2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doyle Brunson died Sunday, according to his agent, Brian Balsbaugh. Brunson was 89. He was one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion. Brunson was called the Godfather of Poker and also was known as “Texas Dolly.” He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments that is second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse has died after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon died after the sixth race. According to Equibase chart notes on the race, the 3-year-old colt “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire.” The notes say Rio Moon was euthanized. The colt was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621. Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.
Herders in Kenya kill 10 lions, including Loonkiito, one of the country's oldest
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions has been killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone. The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and was described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesperson Paul Jinaro, who said it wandered out of the Amboseli national park into a village in search of food on Thursday night. Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats. The deaths brought to 10 the number of lions killed by herders last week in escalated human-wildlife conflict.
He likes to be, under the sea: Florida man sets record for living underwater
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn't plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.
'Guardians Vol. 3' and 'Super Mario Bros.' top box office again
Several new movies infiltrated theaters nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. But the top two spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” added $60.5 million from North American theaters in its second weekend. Second place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $13 million in its sixth weekend. “Book Club: The Next Chapter” placed third with $6.5 million from 3,508 locations.
