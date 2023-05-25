Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy slipped and fell to his death this weekend while climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt. Police were sent to the 6th Street Viaduct around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. On Tuesday, Police Chief Michel Moore told the city Police Commission that the teen was climbing a bridge arch, apparently to make a social media broadcast. The bridge, which opened last July, links downtown to the historic Eastside. It's the largest and most expensive bridge ever built in LA. But police say it has also attracted graffiti, street racing and other illegal activities. The LAPD has closed it several times.
At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner's talent, strength, influence
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Tina Turner are paying their respects to the singer and actor at a Tennessee museum located near her childhood home. Turner died Wednesday at age 83. Visitors of the Tina Turner Museum at the Flagg Grove School at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center remembered her Wednesday as an influential, strong and talented person and performer. The museum is on the grounds of the center in Brownsville, not far from the small town of Nutbush, where Turner attended the one-room Flagg Grove School as a child. The school was moved to the center, and it opened as a museum in 2014.
Chirping sounds lead airport officials to bag filled with smuggled parrot eggs
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — The 24 bright green baby parrots chirp and bob their heads the second anyone nears the large cages that have been their homes since hatching in March. The Central American natives were seized from a smuggler at Miami International Airport in March. They're being raised by the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation. It was the hatchlings’ faint chirping inside a carry-on bag at the airport that brought them to the attention of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. The passenger had just arrived from Managua, Nicaragua, and was heading to Taiwan. He pleaded guilty to wildlife smuggling and faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in August.
Target on the defensive after removing LGBTQ+-themed products
NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, it has tarnished that status after removing some LGBTQ+-themed products and relocating Pride Month displays to the back of stores in certain Southern locations. The company is addressing online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target is facing a second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount retailer’s reaction to aggressive, anti-LGBTQ+ activism, which has also been sweeping through Republican state legislatures. Civil rights groups chided the company for caving to anti-LGBTQ customers who tipped over displays and expressed outrage over gender-fluid bathing suits.
Man shot roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate in a dispute over a Hot Pocket. Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY that Clifton Williams was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and became violent. According to police, Williams threw tiles at the man after he realized their last microwaveable turnover was gone. The television station reported Williams then shot the man in the buttocks as he tried to escape. Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to the UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer
NEW YORK (AP) — Famous Danish painters may have gotten supplies from an unusual source: breweries. A study published Wednesday finds that paintings from 19th-century Denmark included bits of yeast and wheat proteins. Researchers think artists bought the leftover materials from local beer breweries to spread out on their canvases to prime them. The paste would have helped create a smooth surface for the master painters of the time. The researchers used pieces of canvas that had been trimmed from 10 paintings in an earlier conservation project. They say knowing what's on these canvases will help in conserving the paintings.
Amanda Gorman's poem for Biden's inauguration banned by Florida school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A poem written for President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent's complaint. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, poet Amanda Gorman vowed to fight back. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb” was challenged by the parent of two students at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, along with several books. While book bans aren't new, they're happening much more frequently, especially in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed policies that allow the censorship of books some have deemed inappropriate for children in schools.
As Typhoon Mawar hit, these identical twin meteorologists kept Guam informed
HONOLULU (AP) — Guam residents facing down the strongest typhoon to hit their remote U.S. Pacific island territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists helping them get ready and stay safe this week. The National Weather Service’s Guam office employs Landon Aydlett as its warning coordination meteorologist. His brother Brandon Aydlett is the science and operations officer. The 41-year-olds tag-teamed Facebook live broadcasts watched by thousands as Typhoon Mawar approached. Landon Aydlett said Thursday morning that working with his brother is like working with his best friend. He says they never planned to work together but the jobs fell in their laps and they followed their heart and passion for the work.
Elon Musk wants to build a digital town square. But his debut for DeSantis had a tech failure.
Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into a “digital town square,” but his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president, struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay Tuesday. The billionaire Twitter owner said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. But even at their highest, the number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000, far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract.
Expect big crowds for the summer travel season -- and big prices, too
The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms. Some travelers say they will settle for fewer trips than they hoped to take, or they will drive instead of fly. Others are finding different money-saving sacrifices. AAA predicts that 37 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of more than 2 million from Memorial Day last year but still below pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 10 million travelers between Friday and Monday, a 14% increase over the holiday in 2022 and slightly more than in 2019.
