Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one took home the $940 million top prize. The numbers drawn Friday night in the nationwide lottery were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18. Mega Millions says the new potential jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of the game and the fifth over $1 billion. No one has won the jackpot since April 18. The $1.05 billion prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night would be an estimated $527.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018. The president said in a statement that: “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward." It was the president's first public acknowledgment of the child. The president added that he and first lady Jill Biden "only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”
Aaron Hernandez's brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez has been charged in federal court with counts of threatening and stalking. Authorities say Dennis Hernandez threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. Hernandez was ordered held in custody after appearing Friday in the Hartford court. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney. The new charges came days after it emerged that Hernandez was arrested July 18 on state charges after police said he threatened to kill officers and then urged them to shoot him at his home in Bristol, Connecticut. The arrest report also recounted the alleged threatening messages that are central to the federal case.
Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Rep. Derrick Van Orden used a profanity to describe them as lazy and and another to order them off the floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday night, according to a report in the online political newsletter PunchBowl News. The pages were laying down to take photos in the Rotunda, according to the publication. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.”
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore has conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking. Activists say another execution is set next week, despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. The Central Narcotics Bureau says Saridewi Djamani was hanged Friday after she was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking about 31 grams of heroin. Djamani’s execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man who was also convicted of trafficking. Singapore authorities insist capital punishment is important for halting drug demand and supply. Human rights groups say it has executed 15 people for drug offenses since it resumed hangings in March 2022, an average of one a month.
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A state agency has confirmed another issue involving a large roller coaster along the North Carolina-South Carolina border. The ride has been closed for weeks since a large crack in a support column was discovered. The North Carolina Department of Labor said Friday it's been notified of a separate “weld indication,” which it said “could be either a break or a crack.” The amusement park said that slight weld indications aren't uncommon during maintenance reviews and that they “do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride.” There's no word on when the coaster will reopen.
Colorado officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault but acquitted of a third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter. Jordan Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial Friday over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash. It left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured. Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another officer she was helping was parked on the tracks. They can be seen on her body camera footage along with two railroad crossing signs. She said she was focused on the threat, not the ground.
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
DALLAS (AP) — The combat boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore while playing the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series “M-A-S-H” have sold at auction for $125,000. Alda held onto the boots and dog tags for more than 40 years after the show ended but decided to sell them Friday through Heritage Auctions in Dallas to raise money for his center dedicated to helping scientists and doctors communicate better. The buyer’s name wasn’t released. Alda said he wore the boots and dog tags for the 11-season run of the show about a Korean War medical unit. The show’s final episode, which aired in 1983 and was written and directed by Alda, was the most watched TV show in U.S. history.
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — A man in Montana was detained and questioned by police as authorities try to piece together the mysterious disappearance and sudden reappearance of Alicia Navarro. She was 14 when she vanished from her Arizona home four years ago. Police on Friday provided no details about Wednesday’s search or the identity of the man, who was released. But a man who lives in the apartment next to the one that was searched says for at least a year Navarro lived there with the man who was questioned. Navarro’s whereabouts were revealed Sunday when she showed up at the Havre police station and told officers she wanted her name removed from the missing persons list.
Charges dropped against 7 Oklahoma police officers in 3 separate fatal shootings
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s new prosecutor says she’s dropping criminal charges against seven police officers in three separate fatal shootings in 2020. District Attorney Vicki Behenna made the announcement Friday. Her predecessor charged the officers before leaving office. The most high-profile case was the 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez. He was killed following reports of an armed robbery of a convenience store. Five officers were charged with manslaughter. Behenna also says she’s dropping charges against an Oklahoma police sergeant in the 2020 shooting that killed Bennie Edwards, and a fatal shooting involving a police officer in The Village.
