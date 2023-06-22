Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that’s bigger than the movie and music industries combined. The battle will pit Microsoft’s ambition to expand its video game imprint beyond its Xbox console against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block a deal that it contends will stifle competition and innovation. Both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are expected to testify at some point during five days of hearings scheduled in San Francisco.
After Paris blast crumples building in Left Bank, rescue workers searching for 1 person
PARIS (AP) — French rescue workers are searching for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building in Paris’ Left Bank. The explosion injured more than 30 people, four of them critically. Investigators are working to determine the cause of Wednesday’s explosion. A possible gas leak is one of the potential causes under investigation. The blast near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in Paris’ 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of design and arts. The French health minister said some of the critically injured people suffered severe burns.
After devastating floods in Pakistan, some have recovered but many are struggling a year later
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A year on from the floods in Pakistan that killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swaths of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, the country still hasn't fully recovered. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, residents had to rely on contaminated water, but now authorities are taking steps to prepare for the next disaster. In Punjab, farms got a lucky break as the water enriched once-dry lands. In Sindh, many children are still without schools as authorities struggle to repair the extensive damage. And in rural areas of Baluchistan, only those who saved their solar panels from the flooding have access to electricity to keep the cool in the summer heat.
Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor's oldest son
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children. Majorjon Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from an Idaho State Police detective says Kaylor shot and killed Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. Kaylor has not yet entered a plea. He's being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.
Aaron Rodgers talks about mental health at a psychedelics conference
DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs' efficacy and safety. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
In Europe's empty churches, prayer and confessions make way for drinking and dancing
MECHELEN, Belgium (AP) — Across Europe, churches, convents and chapels stand empty and increasingly derelict after faith and church attendance shriveled over the past half century. More of the once-sacred structures are repurposed for anything from clothes shops and climbing walls to night clubs. The phenomenon is seen across much of Europe’s Christian heartland from Portugal to Austria, but really stands out in Flanders, in northern Belgium. Every of the 300 towns in Flanders has about six churches and often not enough faithful to fill a single one.
Britain marks the Windrush anniversary with the story of its Caribbean community still being written
LONDON (AP) — Seventy-five years ago, a ship carrying more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean to new lives in Britain landed at Tilbury Dock near London. The arrival of the Empire Windrush on June 22, 1948 became a symbol of the post-war migration that transformed the U.K. The term “Windrush generation” now stands for hundreds of thousands of people who arrived from the Caribbean between the late 1940s and early 1970s. As the country observes Windrush Day on Wednesday, the anniversary is being marked by scores of community and official events, including a reception hosted by King Charles III and a national church service. Behind the celebrations lies a complex story that is still unfolding.
Is it chicken? Here's how the first bite of 'cell-cultivated' meat tastes
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to sell the novel product. While it was strange to think of eating a new kind of meat made from animal cells grown in huge steel vats, it was interesting to try foods that experts say will launch a new era in meat production. The aim is to reduce harm to animals and drastically curtail the environmental impacts of raising them. Plus, it tastes like chicken.
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days. Pawprints from the military-trained search dog led trackers to the children, but the Belgian Shepherd went missing during the search and is now himself the target of a sophisticated rescue operation that started soon after the four young survivors where flown on a helicopter to Bogota. The Colombian military says it has left 70 soldiers in the dense swath of jungle around the crash site to look for its beloved dog.
Pharrell fuses entertainment and fashion for confident Louis Vuitton menswear debut
PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton has kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams. The musical artist turned designer was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among the guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Williams put on a confident first show. It fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment, and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage. After the pulsating late-night Vuitton showcase, a more subdued morning scene unfolded at Chanel’s headquarters on Wednesday.
