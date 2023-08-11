Spain edges Netherlands 2-1 in extra time to reach Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Salma Paralluelo has scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and a spot in the Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time. The 19-year-old forward struck in the 111th minute of an epic quarterfinal match between European soccer heavyweights. She made her break down the left, pivoted momentarily and launched a left-foot shot into the back of the net for an historic match-winner. The Dutch lost the final to the U.S. in the 2019 Women's World Cup. Now both finalists and a string of highly-ranked teams are out of the 2023 edition being co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand.
Worldcoin scans eyeballs and offers crypto. What to know about the project from OpenAI's CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — Weeks after its international launch, Worldcoin is drawing the attention of privacy regulators around the world. Kenya's government going so far as to shut down the service indefinitely. The international ID startup also is facing investigations in Europe over whether the biometric data that the company is collecting is truly secure. The goal of Worldcoin and the company backing it, Tools for Humanity, is to give people a form of identification that could never be stolen or duplicated. Worldcoin creates a “World ID” by capturing an image of a person’s irises. It's a creation of Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and offers cryptocurrency worth $50 to $60 to get people to sign up.
LGBTQ+ people in Ethiopia blame attacks on their community on inciteful and lingering TikTok videos
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Members of Ethiopia’s LGBTQ+ community say they face a wave of online harassment and physical attacks and blame much of it on the social media platform TikTok. They say it's failing to take down posts calling for homosexual and transgender people to be whipped, stabbed and killed. A local LGBTQ+ support group says some TikTok users are also outing Ethiopians by sharing their names, photographs and online profiles. In Ethiopia, homosexual acts are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. LGBTQ+ people have long suffered abuse in the African country but activists say the hostility has reached a new level.
US probing Virginia fatal crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a fatal crash in Virginia involving a Tesla suspected of running on a partially automated driving system. The latest crash in July brings to 35 the number of Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016. In all the cases, the agency suspects the Teslas were operating on a partially automated driving system such as Autopilot. At least 17 people have died. The safety agency said in documents Thursday that the Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck, but gave no details. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's office said that on July 19, a Tesla ran underneath the side of a tractor trailer, killing the Tesla driver. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.
Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour in Los Angeles in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, she approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she’d been working on something big. Across more than three hours, Swift offered fans a bevy of career-spanning hits that was less a greatest hits collection, and more a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.
Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store. The Detroit Free Press and WJBK-TV report that Amber Worrick of Southfield says she bought the sealed spinach package from a Meijer store. She says that when she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and let out a scream. Worrick says she returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave Worrick a refund. A Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development spokesperson says the store should have contacted the agency so it could investigate.
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove former NFL quarterback Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. Three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday. They affirmed a trial court judge's decision that Favre must remain as a defendant in the civil lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services. Prosecutors say millions of welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019. The department sued more than three dozen people or businesses in 2022 to try to recover some of the money.
China accuses US of trying to block its development and demands that technology curbs be repealed
BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of trying to block its development after President Joe Biden stepped up a feud over technology and security by tightening controls on U.S. investments that might help Beijing develop its military. The Foreign Ministry accused the Biden administration of pursuing “technology hegemony” and demanded Washington “immediately revoke its erroneous decision.” It warned that the latest restrictions in a spreading conflict over Beijing’s industrial development would hurt global supply chains. Biden's order targets advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. The order adds to restrictions that limit Chinese access to U.S. processor chips.
Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus and pumpkin spice, among others. According to Thursday’s notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. This isn’t the first time Threshold candles have been under recall. Back in May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns.
Dutch customs officials make record cocaine seizure worth 600 million euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Customs authorities in Rotterdam have confiscated more than 8,000 kilograms (17,600 pounds) of cocaine, the largest seizure of the drug in the Netherlands. Prosecutors say the drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros ($662 million). No arrests have been made yet in an investigation following the discovery, which was kept secret because of the ongoing probe. Prosecutors say the drugs, which have been destroyed, were discovered on July 13 hidden in a container of bananas from Ecuador. The EU says the flourishing drug trade in Europe is fueling violence and corruption on the continent.
