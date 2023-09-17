California lawsuit says oil giants deceived public on climate, seeks funds for storm damage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The state of California has filed a lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil and gas companies, claiming they deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels blamed for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage. The lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco also seeks creation of a fund — financed by the companies — to pay for recovery efforts from those storms and fires. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron and other energy giants lied about the danger of fossil fuels for decades and taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for damages.
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
LONDON (AP) — Three British news organizations are reporting that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual. The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said Saturday that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.
Italian air force aircraft crashes during an acrobatic exercise. A girl on the ground was killed
MILAN (AP) — An aircraft of the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori has crashed during a practice run in the northern Turin province. Italian media reported that a child on the ground was killed after the crash on Saturday. Italian news agency ANSA said that the plane or parts of the plane struck a car carrying a family. ANSA reported that a 5-year-old girl was killed and a 9-year-old and the parents were being treated for burns. The pilot ejected and also reportedly suffered burns. Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations before one of the aircraft drops below the others and crashes. The pilot can be seen ejecting with a parachute shortly before impact.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have elbow surgery soon, out for the season because of oblique injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn't played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three years and created speculation about a potential $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins. This is going to be a little different. Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday’s 7-6 loss against the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days. Rocco and Allie got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.
A preacher to death row inmates says he wants to end executions. Critics warn he's only seeking fame
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma is scheduled for execution next week, but he has fired his lawyers and skipped a clemency hearing. Capital punishment defense attorneys and anti-death penalty groups have warned the inmate’s spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, is turning desperate death row prisoners against their lawyers. Hood says he is trying to raise the profile of these inmates and draw public attention to their cases and stop executions. Critics say he is in it for the publicity and to raise money for Death Penalty Action, an anti-capital punishment group. The looming execution has sharpened a rift between Hood and others working to stop executions.
Louisiana prisoner suit claims they’re forced to endure dangerous conditions at Angola prison farm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prisoners at the Louisiana State Penitentiary have filed a class-action lawsuit over conditions at the prison's farm. The prisoners say they are forced to work in fields for little or no pay, even when temperatures soar past 100 degrees. They say the conditions on the farm located on a former slave plantation are cruel, degrading and often dangerous. Most of the men who work on the farm of the 18,000-acre maximum-security prison known as Angola are Black. The suit says the work is especially dangerous for people with disabilities or health conditions in the summer months.
Shohei Ohtani's locker has been packed up at Angel Stadium, and the Angels decline to say why
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, his locker was largely empty afterward. An Angels spokesman said the team will give more information about the development Saturday.
Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for the official start of Oktoberfest
MUNICH (AP) — The beer is flowing and millions of people descending on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest. With the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday, officially opening the 18-day festivities. Revelers decked out in traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses trooped to Munich’s festival grounds and filled the dozens of traditional tents in anticipation of getting their first 1-liter mug of beer. The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year. A mug costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros ($13.45 to $15.90) this year, an increase of around 6% from last year.
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded. Kutcher's resignation from the group Thorn comes after Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former “That ’70s Show” co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson. When the letters were made public, Kutcher and Kunis gave a public apology for writing them. Kutcher co-founded Thorn with then-wife Demi Moore in 2009. Masterson was convicted in May of raping two women in 2003, when he was starring on “That '70s Show.” On Sept. 7, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison.
