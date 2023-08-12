Researchers have identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Researchers are howling with delight after discovering a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California. The state Fish and Game Department says a reported sighting of a wolf in Sequoia National Forest last month led to the discovery of tracks and DNA samples that indicate at least five wolves are living in Tulare County. That's 200 miles from the next-nearest known pack in northeastern California. Gray wolves are a native species but they were hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Authorities say the female adult in the new pack is a direct descendant of OR7, the first wolf sighted here in a century.
Record-breaking summit of K2 dogged by allegations that Western climbers left Pakistani man to die
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineer says an investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain. Saturday's news of a probe follows allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall and left him to die on K2, the world's second-highest peak. The allegations surrounding events on July 27 overshadowed a record established by a Norwegian climber and her Sherpa guide. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world’s fastest climbers, scaling the world’s 14 highest mountains in 92 days.
NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where delivered a pep talk to the players before the game, which Birmingham won 1-0.
Rescued walrus calf that was receiving cuddles as part of his care in Alaska dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope last week and who received cuddles as part of his care after being rescued has died. The nonprofit research facility and public aquarium that was caring for the Pacific walrus calf says he died Friday. The calf was taken in by the center on Aug. 1 after being found by oil field workers a day earlier. The center says he was struggling with a number of health issues, such as nutrient malabsorption, and in the day before his death faced other complications.
In the twilight of the muscle car era, demand for the new 486-horsepower V-8 Ford Mustang is roaring
DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it will start shipping new versions of the Mustang muscle car next week, and more than two thirds of the orders are for 5-liter V-8 engines. The high V-8 take rate comes as Detroit automakers are phasing out the rumbling gas burners in order to meet government emissions requirements as they transition to electric vehicles. Ford says it has about 13,000 U.S. orders for the 2024 Mustangs, which also can be equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Of the orders, 67% have the V-8, and more than a quarter of those have manual transmissions. General Motors announced in March that it will stop making the Chevrolet Camaro early next year. Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger by the end of this year.
Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Before-and-after satellite images show in unmistakable and stark contrast the devastation that wildfires brought to the historic Maui community of Lahaina. Images taken before this week’s fire show streets filled in and bordered by green vegetation. The images taken after the fire show a gray, barren landscape, sometimes with lingering smoke clouds billowing from rubble. One set of before-and-after images shows the lush area home to a huge banyan tree at the heart of the oceanside community reduced to a landscape of gray and black. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.
Former big league slugger José Bautista signs one-day contract to retire with Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Former big league slugger José Bautista signed a one-day contract so he could retire with the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, one day before his name is added to the team’s level of excellence. Bautista, 42, played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, making his final appearance with Philadelphia in 2018. He hit .247 with 344 homers and 975 RBIs in 1,798 games. The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger swatted 288 homers during 10 seasons with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.
Italy gets back 266 antiquities from New York seizures after collector approaches Houston museum
ROME (AP) — Italy is celebrating the return of 266 antiquities that were looted and sold to museums and private collectors in the United States. The returned items include artifacts recently seized in New York from a storage unit belonging to a British antiquities dealer. The art unit of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said the haul that arrived Friday in Rome also included 65 objects that a collector had offered Houston’s Menil Collection but were declined. The museum said the collector approached the museum last year about making a gift but that the museum curator directed the collector to the Italian culture minister, who alerted the museum that Italy was claiming the objects.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys home in Miami's 'billionaire bunker.' Tom Brady will be his neighbor
MIAMI (AP) — The founder of Amazon is buying a home on an exclusive barrier island in Miami where he'll be neighbors with Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported that 59-year-old Jeff Bezos is paying $68 million for the property on the man-made island known as “Billionaire Bunker.” The three-bedroom waterfront home sits on 2.8 acres in the exclusive Indian Creek Village. The village has its own police department. Property records in Miami-Dade County list MTM Star International as the previous owner. The county website does not list the new owner, but shows the property sold in June.
Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas prosecutors say a man who was convicted of killing a child in the 1980s and then run out of towns following his early release from prison has been indicted on two new murder charges. Raul Meza Jr. remained in jail Friday on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors in Austin say a grand jury indicted Meza. Austin police have said they were also looking at as many as 10 cold cases going back to 1996 that could be connected to Meza, but they have not announced any findings. Meza is accused of killing his 80-year-old roommate in May and a 65-year-old woman in 2019. Both victims lived around Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.