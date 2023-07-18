It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It is Taylor Swift's world, and we're just living in it. The popstar has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her 12th full-length to hit the top spot, beating Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers by a woman. As for male performers: Drake also has 12, putting him and Swift just behind Jay-Z at 14 and the Beatles at 19.
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. A rep for the “Parent Trap” star tells The Associated Press Monday that Lohan's son with husband Bader Shammas is healthy and the family is over the moon in love. The baby's name is Luai. It means “shield” and “protector” in Arabic. Page Six reports Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where she lives with her financier husband. The two married last year. The “Freaky Friday” actor was once regular tabloid fodder but has since kept a lower profile. She recently returned to acting. Lohan starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year.
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of a suburban Fort Lauderdale community. The lionheads have a thick fur and fearless nature making them unsuited for life outside among Florida's heat and predators. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue the animals and get them into homes. The city of Wilton Manors has agreed to give the residents time after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.
Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater could fetch at least $50,000 at auction
LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September. The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles. Some have speculated Diana liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. The sweater has an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000. Online bidding opens Aug. 31 and runs to Sept. 14.
How Benjamin Franklin laid groundwork for the US dollar by foiling early counterfeiters
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Benjamin Franklin, the colonial inventor, publisher, diplomat and U.S. founding father, was so busy that it's easy to lose track of his accomplishments. Add to those his early work in printing colonial paper currency, which was plagued by constant counterfeiting. Franklin was an early innovator of printing techniques that used colored threads, watermarks and imprints of natural objects such as leaves to make it far harder for others to create knockoffs of the paper bills he printed. A team at the University of Notre Dame used advanced scanning techniques to reveal some of Franklin's methods — and one more reason his face appears on the $100 bill.
No winner in Monday's Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion
ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the third highest in U.S. history. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
Vanishing whale's decline worse than previously thought, feds say
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A review of the status of a vanishing species of whale found that the animal’s population is in worse shape than previously thought. The North Atlantic right whale numbers less than 350, and it has been declining in population for several years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released new data recently that 114 of the whales have been documented as dead, seriously injured or sub-lethally injured or sick since the start of the whale's recent decline. That is an increase of 16 whales since the previous estimate released earlier this year.
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others. Bench made the remark Saturday at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. When Jennie Paul joked about the “cheap” contract her dad negotiated with Pete Rose, Bench responded: “He was Jewish.” He issued a statement the next day to apologize and said his comment was insensitive.
‘Heal Me with Your Mouth. The Art of Kissing.' An old book sparks a new controversy in the Vatican
LA PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Three decades ago, when he was a parish priest in Argentina, the man named by Pope Francis to be the Catholic Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy wrote a short book about kissing and the sensations it evokes. Now, some conservative sectors in the church are using the reflections in “Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing” to criticize the designation of Victor Manuel Fernández to lead the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. That body was was known as the Holy Office and for centuries banned books considered sinful, persecuted heretics and enforced sexual morality. The 80-page book was published in 1995 and is no longer in print, but it has emerged as a key point used to blast his appointment.
How the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Finding the sound of “Barbie,” one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, a film with such a rich visual palette, was no easy task. But it started with a simple text message. The music supervisor on the project, George Drakoulias, shot producer Mark Ronson a quick, “Barbie?” Ronson read the script and was in. He executive produced the soundtrack and scored the project. Ronson tells The Associated that press that he loves the film and there was “a lot of learning on the job.” Plus, he adds, "It’s fun.” With a soundtrack that includes Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Karol G, HAIM, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and more — how could it not be?
