Indiana tornado kills one as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states. WXIN-TV reports the tornado was part of a severe storm system that pushed through Martin County on Sunday evening. The station says Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury. The Indianapolis Star reports a tornado also touched down Sunday in Johnston County, south of Indianapolis, but a fire department official says there were no deaths or injuries. In Memphis, Tennessee, a utility company has reported about 120,000 homes and business are without power Sunday as storms knocked down trees and caused other damage.
Riders plunge from a derailed roller coaster in Sweden, killing one and injuring several others
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials say a roller coaster train has derailed in Stockholm, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured. Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Jetline roller coaster as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground. The park's chief executive says the front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 6 and 8 meters (between 20 and 25 feet). He says a total of 14 people were on board, of which one person died and several were injured.
Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the UK
LONDON (AP) — Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom. He says he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are “rare, brief and unrepeated.” The heir to the throne will announce details of the program over the next two days as he visits six pilot projects around the country that have received grants each of up to 500,000 pounds, or about $637,000, from the Royal Foundation, the charity that supports the work of William and his wife. The prince said tackling homelessness has been important issue for him since he visited a shelter with his mother, Princess Diana, as a schoolboy.
Massacre of 11 in pool hall in Honduras prompts president to impose security measures
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen burst into a pool hall in northern Honduras and opened fire, killing 11 people and prompting President Xiomara Castro to announce security measures including curfews in the area amid a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence. Armed men burst into the pool hall in the city of Choloma in Cortés province late Saturday night and began shooting people point blank, police said. Ten men and one woman were killed. The massacre followed the killing of three people Thursday in a bakery in San Pedro Sula. Among the victims was Ericka Julissa Bandy García, wife of an alleged associate of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández.
Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan's eastern Punjab province
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least 10 people have been killed by lightning in eastern Punjab province as pre-monsoon rains lash the region. They say that the lightning strikes took place on Sunday in the districts of Sialkot and Sheikhupura and elsewhere in Punjab. Deaths from lightning are common in Pakistan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department says more rains are expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. The monsoon season in Pakistan runs from July through September. Last summer, floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed 1,739 people across Pakistan. The deluge displaced about 8 million people and caused $30 billion in losses.
The US government is awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses. The money goes to transit projects in 46 states and territories, including Seattle and Washington, D.C. The grants announced Monday will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, half of which will have zero carbon emissions. Funding for the grants comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed. The Democratic president has prioritized putting more electric vehicles on the road to help contain the damage from climate change. Iowa City, Iowa, and the Seneca Nation in Western New York also are receiving grants.
Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis
LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. A spokesperson says the 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The spokesperson says the surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good. She was released from a hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home. Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, set to be released Monday.
A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico. Phoebe Copas remained jailed Sunday in El Paso, Texas, after being charged with murder last week in the death of 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia. According to an arrest affidavit, Copas shot Piedra in the head after she saw signs that read “Juarez, Mexico” on her ride and thought she was being kidnapped. Police say their investigation shows no kidnapping was taking place. Court and jail records did not list an attorney for Copas.
Two people died and 12 were hurt in a shooting at a street party that was promoted on social media
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media. State police say the shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit. MLive.com reports that police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting. WNEM-TV reports that three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting. No arrests were made.
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. The probe comes after the administration received complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park. The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed with a software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But two Explorer owners complained their vehicles behaved erratically following the repair.
