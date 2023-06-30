Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California
A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers and BLM chapters, claimed Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. had raised donations off the work of city-based branches of BLM, then defrauded the public and shut activists out of decision-making. In dismissing the lawsuit, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Bowick sided with the foundation’s lawyers, who argued that local BLM activists had failed to prove their numerous allegations.
A judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims by columnist E. Jean Carroll
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request that he dismiss a New York columnist's defamation claims against him on grounds that he is entitled to absolute presidential immunity. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Thursday that writer E. Jean Carroll can proceed with her claims that Trump owes her at least $10 million in compensatory damages and substantially more in punitive damages for comments he made after she won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation verdict against him. After that verdict was returned early last month in Manhattan federal court, he repeated comments he'd made in 2019 when Carroll first made her allegations.
UN warns that 90% of Syrians are below the poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line and millions face a 40% cut in emergency food aid in July because the $5.4 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal for Syria – the world’s largest – is only 12% funded. Martin Griffiths delivered the grim news to the U.N. Security Council Thursday along with an appeal to members to authorize the delivery of aid to the country’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for 12 months. But Russia’s U.N. ambassador, whose country is Syria’s most important ally, called the cross-border aid deliveries “a zero-sum game” that is undermining Syria’s sovereignty, discriminating against government-controlled territory, and fueling illegal armed groups.
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest. That's led local governments and charities to open cooling stations and deliver donated air conditioners to protect poor and elderly residents. In Florida, the Christian Service Center set up an “extreme heat cooling center” in Orlando for homeless people and others who don’t have access to air conditioning. The heat wave has contributed to at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee for Thursday and Friday. Less urgent heat advisories covered a wider area that included parts of Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. The deal doesn’t include the Bed Bath & Beyond physical stores, which are shuttering, nor the Buybuy Baby chain. The Midvale, Utah-based company, which sells primarily furniture, said it will start rolling out the name change in Canada in early July. In August, customers in the U.S. will see a relaunch of a refreshed website and mobile app under the Bed Bath & Beyond name.
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June. This is according to a preliminary report from federal safety officials. The National Transportation Safety Board’s brief report released Thursday outlined what happened on June 11. A vehicle was hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Wilmington, Delaware, to a gas station located on Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia when it crashed and caught fire on the off-ramp, killing the driver and damaging a section of the interstate.
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
ATLANTA (AP) — Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Her niece, Bernice King, tweeted that her aunt died Thursday. She was 95. For decades after her brother's assassination in 1968, Farris worked along with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote King's legacy. She helped her sister-in-law build The King Center and helped to teach Martin Luther King Jr.'s philosophy of nonviolent resistance.
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City's iconic Tiffany store
NEW YORK (AP) — An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue spewed thick gray smoke out from under the iconic building and caused two minor injuries. Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen says the fire did not spread to the store itself, but that firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution. He says two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was under control by noon. A Tiffany spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather. Experts say it's the worst drought in the central U.S. since at least 2012. In some areas, it's drawing comparisons to the 1988 drought that devastated corn, wheat and soybean crops. On Mike Shane’s Illinois farm, corn should be standing 10 feet tall by now. It’s barely to his waist. Reduced corn yields won’t necessarily mean higher costs for consumers because much of it is used for feed, ethanol or is exported. The real impact is on the farmers, whose cost-per-acre is the same regardless of how much they produce.
How's the weather up there? It'll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life. But the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service will have its last on-air broadcast Friday. It's move to YouTube-only has led to fears that Alaska's most vulnerable residents will have a harder time getting the information. Some live in far-flung rural communities where internet service is unreliable, and others might be older residents not comfortable getting their information off a phone or computer. Alaska Public Media is ending its partnership with the weather service, leaving the internet as the show's only outlet.
