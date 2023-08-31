Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attending physician to Congress says he's cleared Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to continue with his planned schedule. That word from Dr. Brian Monahan comes after he evaluated an incident Wednesday when McConnell appeared to freeze up at an event in Kentucky. The 81-year-old McConnell remained silent for about 30 seconds during a news conference. Several weeks ago in Washington, he had a similar episode. In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and broke a rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. Monahan released a brief statement saying he had consulted with McConnell and his neurology team and cleared McConnellto continue with his schedule.
Spain's Bonmatí wins UEFA best women's player award and stands up for teammate amid Rubiales crisis
MONACO (AP) — Spanish soccer star Aitana Bonmatí has used her acceptance speech at a UEFA awards ceremony to voice support for her teammate who was forcibly kissed after the Women’s World Cup final by the country’s soccer federation president. Bonmatí was named women’s player of the year at the annual gala held amid a crisis for European soccer’s governing body caused by the behavior of its vice president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales has refused to resign as Spanish soccer federation president despite a furor over his behavior toward Jenni Hermoso at the trophy presentation in Australia. Bonmatí says “we cannot allow the abuse of power in a working environment or disrespect.”
Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car
A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in northeast Nebraska was no bull. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman says it didn't take long for officers to track down the modified Ford Crown Victoria sedan with a bull riding shotgun Wednesday. The car that Lee Meyer has driven in parades across the area for years has half the windshield and roof removed to make room for his bull, named Howdy Doody, to ride along. Reiman said Meyer wasn't headed to a parade Wednesday so it wasn't clear why he loaded up Howdy Doody and drove more than 30 miles from his home in Neligh. But the officer gave Reiman a warning and asked him to turn around and head home.
Squeezing in one last summer trip over Labor Day weekend? Expect crowded airports and full flights
DALLAS (AP) — If you're squeezing in one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expect lots of company. That means crowded airports and full flights. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind Juneteenth and Presidents Day. Thursday is expected to be the peak, with more than 52,000 U.S. flights. That includes airlines, the military and some private flights. Travelers are getting a bit of a break from last year’s skyrocketing fares. According to the government’s consumer price index, the average fare for a domestic flight in July was down 19% from last July.
Pakistani man, on trial in Italy for murder of daughter who refused marriage, is being extradited
ROME (AP) — Italian police have taken into custody in Pakistan a Pakistani man who is currently on trial in absentia in Italy for the murder of his daughter, who refused a forced marriage. The court case is one of several in Italy dealing with the murder or abuse of immigrant women who rebelled against family insistence that they marry someone chosen for them. Saman Abbas' body was dug up in November 2022 in an abandoned farmhouse near the fields where her father worked in northern Italy. Italian prosecutors contend the young woman was murdered by her family in May 2021. Her parents flew from Italy to Pakistan shortly after. Trial began several months ago for her uncle, two cousins and her parents. Her mother is believed to be in Pakistan.
A train slams into a group of workers on the tracks at an Italian station, killing 5 of them
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say a speeding out-of-service train has slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance, killing five of them. The crash occurred shortly after midnight at a station in Italy's northern Piedmont region. Piedmont's governor says the cause of the accident is under investigation. The town mayor says early information indicates that the crew of the train was unaware that there were workers on the tracks. Authorities estimated the train's speed at about 60 miles per hour. The train consisted of an engine car which was transporting 11 empty passenger cars. Two workers who avoided being hit were being treated for shock.
Kia recall to fix trunk latch that won't open from the inside, which could leave people trapped
DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could stop the trunk from being opened from the inside. The recall covers the Optima midsize car from 2016 through 2018, Optima hybrids and plug-ins from 2017 and 2018, and the Rio small car from 2016 and 2017. Kia says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the trunk latch base can crack and may not open from inside. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a person inside the trunk could become trapped. Dealers will replace part of the trunk latch base. Owners will be notified by letter starting Oct. 19.
Bee alert: 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
TORONTO (AP) — Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road. Pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street, just west of Toronto. About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help, Anderson said. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene.
Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White
LEVANT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with suspect. Several tips aided police after video of the incident was shared through social media. Police said they then charged the suspect and referred the case to the district attorney’s office.
