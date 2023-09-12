Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.
FACT FOCUS: Critics twist California bill that would weigh gender-identity support in custody cases
California lawmakers have approved a bill that would instruct courts to consider, among many other factors, whether a parent affirms a child’s gender identity when making custody and visitation decisions. It's now pending approval by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. But misleading posts on social media are suggesting the measure would mean that any parent who doesn’t support a child’s gender identity will lose custody of their children. In reality, the bill is specific to custody cases and does not require judges to rule in a specific way. The bill doesn't address specific forms of affirmation, such as surgery, despite misleading claims.
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. Rubio surpassed the U.S. record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station. He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their docked Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak. The trio will return to Earth later this month in a new capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home. By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space. Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn't actually relieve congestion, FDA advisers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say the leading decongestant used by millions of Americans to treat nasal congestion doesn't actually work. The Food and Drug Administration convened an expert panel to review the latest data on phenylephrine. That's found in over-the-counter versions of Sudafed, Dayquil and other cold medicines sold on pharmacy shelves. Drugmakers reformulated their pills and solutions with the ingredient after a 2006 law required an older drug to be moved behind the counter. But researchers have long questioned the ingredient's effectiveness. The FDA advisers say new studies show oral phenylephrine was no better than a placebo at relieving congestion.
Holocaust survivor Eva Fahidi-Pusztai, who warned of far-right populism in Europe, dies at age 97
BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivor Eva Fahidi-Pusztai, who spent the late years of her life warning of the re-emergence of far-right populism and discrimination against minorities across Europe, has died. She was 97. The International Auschwitz Committee said Fahidi-Pusztai died in Budapest on Monday. A cause of death was not given. She survived the Auschwitz death camp and Buchenwald where she was forced to work as a slave laborer. Germany's news agency dpa reported that 49 members of her family from Hungary were murdered by the Nazis — she was the only one who survived. The International Auschwitz Committee said that “Auschwitz survivors all over the world bid farewell to their fellow sufferer, friend and companion with deep sadness, gratitude and respect."
Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance. Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor's said he can't sing for 30 days. Tyler said he's “heartbroken.” Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop "Peace Out" farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada. A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A candidate in a high-stakes legislative contest in Virginia performed sex acts with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website while asking viewers to pay them with “tokens" or ”tips” for individual requests. The Washington Post first reported the videos on Monday. Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in a district just outside Richmond, said in a written statement that exposing the videos is “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting company DraftKings has apologized after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games. The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion titled “Never Forget.” It required the Yankees, Mets and Jets to win their games Monday. That is the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the downing of a passenger jet in a field in Pennsylvania. The tragedy killed nearly 3,000 people. An outcry on social media from people offended by the promotion followed. DraftKings later took it down and apologized.
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
NEW YORK (AP) — A tortilla chip maker’s decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a “One Chip Challenge” from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity — and risks — of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online. Spicy food challenges have been around for years. From local chile pepper eating contests to restaurant walls of fame for those who finished extra hot dishes, people around the world have been daring each other to eat especially fiery foods. But extremely spicy products created and marketed solely for the challenges — and possible internet fame — is a more recent phenomenon, and teens are particularly exposed to them because of social media.
Michael Kors pays tribute to late mother with waterfront runway show set to Bacharach tunes
NEW YORK (AP) — On a waterfront promenade lined with pink flowers and facing Manhattan’s majestic skyline, designer Michael Kors paid tribute to his late mother with a show honoring the travels the two enjoyed together. As usual, Kors was joined by a slew of celebrities at the picturesque venue along the East River in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, under the Williamsburg Bridge. Actors Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan and more were in attendance. The runway was heavy on looks one imagined Kors’ mother, Joan Kors, who died in August, wearing in the ’60s and ’70s, many crocheted or in lace or silk chiffon, including bathing suits and some very short minidresses.
