Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a stretch of highway after him. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign a bill renaming the highway that runs past Prince's Paisley Park museum and recording studios. Purple signs will soon go up in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating the roadway as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The nearby Paisley Park complex, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world as a museum run by his estate. It's also where Prince died in 2016 at age 57.
She wrote book on husband's death; police say she killed him
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year was charged with murder in his death by prosecutors who say the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Kouri Richins was arrested Monday on murder and drug possession charges stemming from the March 2022 death of her husband Eric Richins. Prosecutors allege Richins spiked her husband's drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl and then hours later called authorities to report him unresponsive. The charges come months after Richins did a local media tour to promote a self-published book she said she wrote to help children grieve.
Truck slams into Polish bus in Germany, injuring dozens
BERLIN (AP) — A highway collision between a long-distance bus from Poland and a truck has injured dozens of people in eastern Germany. German news agency dpa reported that the crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway between the Brandenburg state towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf. Police told dpa that 52 people were hurt, although a Polish official later reported that 56 people were injured and 34 of them had to be hospitalized. Polish police personnel were sent to the scene along with German first responders. German police say the truck collided with the side of the bus when the driver tried to change lanes.
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Rita Lee Jones, Brazil’s million-selling “Queen of Rock” who gained an international following through her colorful and candid style and such hits as “Ovelha Negra,” “Mania de Você” and “Now Only Missing You,” has died at 75. The São Paulo native left a lasting mark with her irreverence, creativity and compositions containing messages that helped introduce Brazilian society to feminism, while also candidly addressing her struggles with drug abuse. She enjoyed a long run of top-selling albums, including “Rita Lee” and “Rita Lee & Roberto de Carvalho."
2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are searching for two inmates — one accused of killing four people — who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Prison officials say the inmates cut a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday evening. But several headcounts conducted Sunday and Monday reportedly showed that all prisoners were accounted for. Philadelphia Prisons Department Commissioner Blanche Carney says “protocols were not followed.” The inmates were identified as 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, who is charged with fatally shooting four people, and 24-year-old Nasir Grant, held on conspiracy drug and weapons charges.
Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm in $4 billion deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion. The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. After the acquistion is complete, Mattress Firm will operate as a separate business unit within Tempur Sealy. Also on Tuesday, Tempur Sealy posted first-quarter profits of $85.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Kentucky-based mattress maker said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.
First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia
Australian scientists have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia in a pioneering field trial in New South Wales. The aim is to test a method for protecting the beloved marsupials against a widespread disease that causes blindness, infertility and death. The safety and effectiveness of the single-shot vaccine has previously been tested by vaccinating koalas individually brought into wildlife rescue centers for other afflictions. Now the scientists want to understand the impact of vaccinating a population of wild koalas. A 2020 government assessment found that koalas could become extinct in the wild by 2050 due to threats from disease, habitat loss and road collisions.
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected. The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman's attorney during Tuesday's hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods' attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods' mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods' attorney denies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.