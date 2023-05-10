Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or were expected. The actor tells The Associated Press that becoming a parent is "always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.” The Oscar winner's other children range in ages from 11 to 51. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. He is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
Grief book author's murder charge tangled in estate dispute
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents show that a children’s book author who prosecutors say killed her husband has been battling with his relatives over the family estate since his death last year. Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband died last year. She was arrested and charged this week with killing her husband by spiking his drink with fentanyl. Prosecutors say she called authorities hours later to report him as being unresponsive. The charges come months after Richins did a local media tour to promote a self-published book she said she wrote to help children grieve.
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims
STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman's attorney during Tuesday's hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods' attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods' mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods' attorney denies.
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has thrown out key sections of Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood. Manson's suit claimed Wood fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same. Los Angeles Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed parts of the suit that alleged Wood and another woman used a forged FBI letter to recruit the other women, and gave them a checklist to coach them on what to say about Manson. Manson's attorney says they plan to immediately appeal the ruling.
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.
Days after Texas bus stop crash, little info on the victims
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two days after eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, information on the victims remains scarce. That has left relatives of missing people scrambling to locate loved ones and pleading for information. Police say 18 people were hit and 10 were critically injured. All the victims are said to be male, and several from Venezuela. But none of them have been officially named. Officials say formal identifications have been complicated by circumstances of the crash, including that many victims did not have official identification on them at the time. Authorities believe the driver lost control after running a red light Sunday and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant shelter.
What is Title 42 and how has US used it to curb migration?
WASHINGTON (AP) — This week marks the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years. The restrictions are often referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health. The end of Title 42’s use has raised questions about what will happen with migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is preparing for an increase in migrants.
Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss his sweeping sexual abuse indictment in state court. The 46-year-old is charged with 18 felonies accusing him of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade. Chasing Horse and lawyers argue that his accusers wanted to have sex with him. His appeal filed Tuesday marks his latest attempt to end the case after a Nevada judge upheld Chasing Horse’s indictment last month. The judge ruled that prosecutors presented enough evidence for a reasonable grand jury to return an indictment on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and child abuse. Chasing Horse's trial was set to start May 1 but has been put on hold indefinitely while he appeals.
Student's body found in cave after New Zealand hit by floods
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say they have found the body of a high-school student in a cave system after a school group got into trouble when floodwaters hit. A group of 15 students and two adults had set out Tuesday morning on the trip to the Abbey Caves in Whangārei as part of an outdoor education class, according to authorities. The others made it out safely. The death has raised questions about why school officials chose to go ahead with the trip even after forecasters had warned that heavy rain was approaching. Further south, the heavy rainfall and flooding Tuesday prompted authorities in Auckland to declare a state of emergency.
Missing climbers in Alaska likely triggered avalanche, fell
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — National park officials in Alaska say two missing mountain climbers likely triggered a small avalanche. A Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson said Tuesday the projected path of their suspected fall would end at a heavily crevassed glacier. The glacier will be the focus for aerial search efforts in the coming days. However, weather was preventing any searches on Tuesday. Missing are Eli Michel, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, of Seattle. They are presumed to have fallen Friday while climbing the West Ridge route of Moose’s Tooth, a 10,300-foot mountain in Denali National Park. The search began Friday, and rangers have found their tracks leading to the avalanche site.
