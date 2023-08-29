Supermoon could team up with Hurricane Idalia to raise tides higher just as the storm makes landfall
A rare blue supermoon could play a role in an unfolding disaster as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida's west coast. That’s because a supermoon that can increase normal tides is expected Wednesday night. That's just as Idalia is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. A supermoon is the closest full moon to Earth. That makes it appear larger and provides a spectacular backdrop in photos around the world. Experts say it's expected to make tidal flooding worse not only in Florida, but in states such as Georgia and South Carolina.
CBS honoring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker one last run on prime-time television. The network says it will air a tribute to Barker on Thursday night. Barker died Saturday at age 99. Barker's tribute will be led by the his replacement and current host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey. The special will be repeated on Labor Day during the regular daytime slot of the show. Barker, with his signature call of “come on down” to contestants, was host of “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007, and before that hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences.”
Four students hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to the University of Arkansas. Dozens of students have reported symptoms and at least four have been hospitalized. A food safety lawyer says two 19-year-old sorority members have developed a serious complication that can lead to kidney failure. The Arkansas Department of Health says about 100 students reported symptoms of E. coli infection. Health officials say the outbreak doesn't appear to be connected to the university’s dining facilities. Classes started Aug. 21.
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square, flooding streets, subways
NEW YORK (AP) — A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. New York City's commissioner of environmental protection says the 20-inch water main gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue at 3 a.m. It took crews about an hour to find the source of the leak and shut the water off. The excavation to find the leak left a hole at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.
Maine's puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change
EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine (AP) — Scientists who monitor seabirds said Atlantic puffins had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a bad 2021. The news flies in the face of environmental trends, as scientists have said warming waters off New England jeopardize the birds because that reduces the kind of fish they need to feed their chicks. The puffins are clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits. Scientists say the abundance of one fish, the sand lance, buoyed the puffins through a difficult year. They say it's evidence that climate change's impact on ecosystems is complex.
Massive Greek wildfire now in its 11th day is the biggest ever recorded in the EU
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A massive wildfire is burning unabated in northeastern Greece for the 11th day despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft. After burning across vast tracts of land, the blaze in the Alexandroupolis and Evros region is mainly concentrated deep in a forest near the border with Turkey, in an area difficult to access. The wildfire was blamed for 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in Greece last week. Additional firefighting aircraft from France and Spain are joining firefighting forces sent from across Europe. The European Forest Fire Information System says this is the largest fire in the EU since it began recording data in 2000.
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rare blue supermoon is pairing up with Saturn this week for an astronomical two-for-one. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. This will be the closest full moon of the year, a little over 222,000 miles away. Saturn will be peeking from behind as a bonus. Better catch the show if you can. There won't be another blue supermoon until 2037.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle numerous lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries from using earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have reportedly sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplug products. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the products to loosen slightly and cause hearing damage, according to one of the law firms representing plaintiffs. In Tuesday’s announcement, 3M maintained that the agreement was not an admission of liability — and said the products are safe when used properly.
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem on Tuesday was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause is still under investigation. Toyota later said production will be back up Wednesday. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might have been affected.
London’s plan to charge drivers of polluting cars sparks protests and stirs political passions
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license-plate reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that comes into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism is evidence that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the plan will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths a year in the British capital. Critics say it’s a cash grab that will penalize suburban residents who depend on their cars for work and essential travel. Some backers of the plan say opposition is being exploited by cynical politicians and conspiracy theorists.
