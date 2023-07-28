Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. Alicia Navarro appeared 4 years later in Montana
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — An Arizona mother never stopped searching for her daughter after she went missing in 2019 just days before her 15th birthday. Jessica Nunez put photos of her daughter Alicia Navarro on billboard ads around the U.S. and in Mexico. She spoke at events and gave media interviews to raise awareness. Her yearslong efforts came to an end Sunday when her daughter was found safe in a small Montana town near the Canadian border. Authorities say 18-year-old Navarro walked into a police station in Havre, Montana, and identified herself as a missing teenager from the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Authorities are now trying to figure out what happened to her after disappearing at age 14 and how she ended up in Montana.
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
DALLAS (AP) — The combat boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore while playing the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series “M-A-S-H” have sold at auction for $125,000. Alda held onto the boots and dog tags for more than 40 years after the show ended but decided to sell them Friday through Heritage Auctions in Dallas to raise money for his center dedicated to helping scientists and doctors communicate better. The buyer’s name wasn’t released. Alda said he wore the boots and dog tags for the 11-season run of the show about a Korean War medical unit. The show’s final episode, which aired in 1983 and was written and directed by Alda, was the most watched TV show in U.S. history.
The backup driver in the 1st death by a fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment
PHOENIX (AP) — The backup Uber driver involved in the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle has pleaded guilty to endangerment. Authorities say Rafaela Vasquez was streaming a TV show and looking down in the moments before Uber’s Volvo XC-90 SUV struck a woman who was crossing a darkened street in suburban Phoenix in March 2018. Forty-nine year old Elaine Herzberg was killed. A judge on Friday sentenced Vasquez to three years of supervised probation as part of a plea agreement. Vasquez told police Herzberg “came out of nowhere” and that she didn’t see Herzberg before the collision. She had been charged with negligent homicide.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $940 million after months without a big winner
Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game. Friday night's estimated $940 million prize has been building since someone last won the jackpot April 18. There have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since then. The jackpot is now the eighth-largest ever in the U.S. The $940 million prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners usually opt for a lump sum payment. That would be an estimated $472.5 million for Friday night’s drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Rep. Derrick Van Orden used a profanity to describe them as lazy and and another to order them off the floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday night, according to a report in the online political newsletter PunchBowl News. The pages were laying down to take photos in the Rotunda, according to the publication. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.”
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run publication over coverage of her abortion-rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic universities. The litigation is happening in Indiana – the first state to enact tighter restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Tamara Kay’s suit alleges falsehoods in two articles published by The Irish Rover in the last academic year. The Rover defended its reporting as true in a motion to dismiss the case under a law meant to protect people from frivolous lawsuits over matters of public concern.
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh's underage son got beer before fatal crash
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A judge has approved a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to Alex Murdaugh's underage son. An investigation found Paul Murdaugh used his older brother’s ID to buy beer in February 2019. That same night authorities say the 19-year-old wrecked a boat, killing Mallory Beach. That fatal boat crash is believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh, who is serving a life sentence without parole for the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and Paul, his youngest son. Prosecutors in this year’s double murder trial had argued that Alex Murdaugh feared the crash would uncover the millions he stole from his clients and law firm.
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. The company says in documents posted Friday by government safety regulators that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness. If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn’t worn, they'll install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man's killing find woman dead in refrigerator
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant’s roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Sanders has not been charged in the death of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment. But the Chicago Sun-Times reports he was arrested June 29 and charged with murder, robbery and burglary in the May killing of Rasim Katanic. Katanic was a 69-year-old Bosnian War refugee who was found stabbed to death on the roof of a restaurant where he had been working on a cooler compressor.
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.
