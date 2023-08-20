Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million in lost wages to manager fired after arrest of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Starbucks has been ordered to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages to a former regional manager who was fired after two Black men were arrested at a Starbucks in 2018. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the judge’s ruling was over past and future lost compensation, as well as tax damages. The ex-manager Shannon Phillips was awarded $25.6 million in June. She alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests. A jury found that race was a determinative factor in Phillips’ firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.
A store owner was killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California store owner has been fatally shot after a dispute over a LGBTQ Pride flag outside her business. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday night. They say an armed suspect was later located and killed after a confrontation with deputies. He hasn’t been identified yet. According to sheriff’s officials, the man made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the clothing store. Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.
Live Updates: Spain makes history with 1-0 win over England in Women's World Cup final
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain made history in winning its first Women’s World Cup title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over England. The victory made La Roja the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time. Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournament. Spain’s men’s team won in 2010. Spain played in the final in only its third appearance in the tournament.
As world warms, Sweden sees opportunity to grow its young wine industry
NYHAMNSLÄGE, Sweden (AP) — Sweden isn't the place that connoisseurs would define as prime wine country and its commercial vineyards are still tiny compared to France, Italy or Spain. But with climate change making for warmer and longer growing seasons and new varieties of grapes adapted to this landscape, it's a growing industry. One winemaker calls Sweden “the new frontier of winemaking.” Its growth comes as drought, rising heat and other extreme weather events are forcing traditional wine-growing regions to reassess their methods.
If you can't beat them, eat them: Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs this summer
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But the crabs are here to stay, so a farm lobby group and fishing associations are behind a series of events this summer trying to introduce a staple of American summertime fare to Italian palates. There are crabs on the grill and linguini with crabs in spicy tomato sauce.
Ron Cephas Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66. Jones' manager said Saturday he died from a long-standing pulmonary problem. Jones spent most of his career in theater but was best known for playing the long-lost father of Sterling K. Brown on “This Is Us.” Jones won two Emmys for best guest actor in a drama series for the role and was nominated for two others. His co-star Brown took to Instagram after his death, calling to call Cephas Jones, "One of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen.”
Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia reported an “abnormal situation” Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month. The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit. Racing to land against an Indian craft, the spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, which scientists believe may contain frozen water that could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel. Also on Saturday, the spacecraft produced its first results. Though Roscosmos said the information was undergoing analysis, it reported that the preliminary data obtained contained information about the chemical elements of the lunar soil and that its equipment had registered a “micrometeorite impact.”
Hot air balloon pilot with cocaine in his system made a mistake that caused fatal crash, NTSB finds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake made by a hot air balloon pilot caused a deadly crash in June 2021 in New Mexico. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot was likely impaired by the cocaine and marijuana found in his system and failed to maintain clearance while trying to land in Albuquerque. He hit power lines and crashed into a busy intersection. The report says investigators found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures. The pilot's family says their hearts go out to the loved ones of the four passengers who died.
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Police say a man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested. The 18-year-old man was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said Saturday that investigators then obtained additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and arrested him in Louisiana. Police said he will be charged with capital murder. Police have said that Maria Gonzalez was home alone last Saturday morning when someone knocked at the door. The girl texted her father, who told her not to answer.
