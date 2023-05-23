Woman charged in drunk driving killing of bride in South Carolina seeks bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys are seeking bond for an alleged drunken driver who police say slammed into newlyweds riding along a South Carolina beach road, killing the bride. News outlets report Jamie Komoroski’s attorneys filed a motion last week that says she poses no flight risk or danger to the community. It requested bond be set at $100,000 with conditions that include attending an inpatient rehabilitation program, remaining supervised by her mother and having no access to a vehicle or alcohol. Komoroski is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury in the April 28 crash at Folly Beach that killed the bride and injured the groom and two others.
4-year-old child is 'OK' after being dropped from high border wall in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol chief says a 4-year-old child is “remarkably" OK after being dropped into the United States from a high border wall from Tijuana, Mexico. Surveillance video in San Diego captured the routine — and highly risky — occurrence. An agency spokesman says the child crossed the border with two adults, all of whom were taken into custody. Chief Raul Ortiz says agents heard gunfire as they tended to the child. Researchers have found sharp increases in deaths and severe injuries associated with trying to overcome the San Diego wall since it was heightened during the Trump administration.
Recent shark attacks are worrying beach-goers, yet experts say they're very rare
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in the age-old summer question of whether it's safe to go in the water. Scientists and researchers who study sharks said the overwhelming answer to that question is yes, it is safe. Scientists say potentially dangerous interactions between humans and sharks are uncommon, and serious injuries and deaths from the bites are vanishingly rare. Nonetheless, the dramatic nature of shark bites and the stories of survivors capture the imagination. But there were only 57 unprovoked bites last year worldwide, and five of those were fatal.
Guam residents stock up, batten down as dangerous Super Typhoon Mawar closes in
HONOLULU (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration as Super Typhoon Mawar approaches the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero warns that assistance will be needed to “mitigate the effects of this imminent catastrophe.” She ordered residents of coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate to higher elevations. The National Weather Service says the storm has been upgraded to a Category 4 super typhoon. That means it has maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour or greater. The weather service warns of a “triple threat” of winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge.
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Florida say they foiled an elaborate jailbreak plan by a 78-year-old businessman who is in custody facing child pornography charges stemming from a 2014 arrest. Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says a tip from outside the jail sparked a two-month investigation into the actions of John Manchec, his employees and people he befriended in jail. Flowers said Monday that Manchec, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and France, had planned to have a plane and yacht ready to help him escape while on a medical appointment away from the jail. Manchec now faces attempted escape charges.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin eased his way back onto the practice field by taking part in individual drills and stretching sessions during the team's voluntary minicamp some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions a month after being cleared to resume his career. The 25-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023
DETROIT (AP) — Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all. CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders. They are concerned about keeping emergency alerts that often are sounded on AM stations. Farley wrote that Ford will keep AM on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and it will use an online software update to restore it on two 2023 electric vehicles. The move comes after a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday calling on the government to require AM in new vehicles at no additional cost.
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest has returned from the mountain pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities. Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha soldier who lives in Britain, reached the peak of the world’s highest mountain last week. Magar lost both his legs while fighting in the British army in Afghanistan when he accidently stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Hundreds of supporters and officials, including Nepal’s tourism minister, greeted him at Kathmandu’s airport on Tuesday and offered him garlands.
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add the project in an amendment. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.
LeBron questions retirement after Lakers are eliminated from playoffs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James began the final game of his 20th NBA season with the highest-scoring postseason half of his matchless NBA career. He ended it by questioning retirement after his Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference finals. James set a personal record with 31 points in the first half of Game 4, but the Denver Nuggets ended the Lakers’ season with a 113-111 victory. The 38-year-old James finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and immense frustration after Los Angeles’ remarkable late-season rally ended with four consecutive defeats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.