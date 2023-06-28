Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found by hikers have been identified as the 65-year-old Sands, who went missing in January. Sands starred in many acclaimed films of the 1980s and 90s, including the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also appeared in the films “Arachnophobia,” “Naked Lunch,” “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” Sands made regular guest appearances on television series including “24,” “Dexter” and “Smallville.”
Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old
LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey went trial in a London court on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southward Crown Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sex activity without consent. The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013. Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. He has been free on bail.
Ryan Seacrest will host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak retires next year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year. Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. Sajak recently announced the upcoming 41st season would be his last on the show. It’s the latest hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular “American Idol” host who also now rings in the new year for many on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Seacrest in his statement also praised Vanna White, another mainstay of “Wheel of Fortune.” Both White and Sajak have been on the show since the early 1980s.
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum 'dumbfounded' as hunt for culprit intensifies
ROME (AP) — An American tourist tells The Associated Press he was “dumbfounded” when he found a fellow tourist carving graffiti in the wall of Rome's Colosseum. Ryan Lutz, of Orange, California, filmed the incident and posted the video on social media. The message reading “Ivan+Haley 23” appeared on the Colosseum as residents already were complaining about hordes of tourists flooding the Eternal City. Italy’s culture and tourism ministers have vowed to find and punish the man who put his name and that of his apparent girlfriend on the monument. Lutz told the AP on Tuesday that he tried confronting the culprit “and all he could do is like smile at me.”
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson's in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin says the bodies of Jack Janway; his wife, Terry Janway; and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway. Hamlin says investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Johnson's race team has announced it is withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.
Paul McCartney's rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Portrait Gallery is offering a fresh perspective on The Beatles with an exhibition of band’s-eye-view images taken by Paul McCartney as the group shot to global fame. Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said the 250-piece exhibit, which is subtitled “Eyes of the Storm,” is a chance to see "Beatlemania from the inside out.” The photos taken in England, France and the United States in 1963 and 1964 capture The Beatles’ journey from cramped dressing rooms to stadium shows and luxury hotels. McCartney says he was documenting the “crazy whirlwind that we were living through. The exhibit opens Wednesday and will be at the London gallery until Oct. 1.
Klimt painting sets European record with $108 million price tag at Sotheby's auction in London
LONDON (AP) — A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt has sold for 85.3 million pounds ($108.4 million), in London, making it the most expensive artwork ever auctioned in Europe. “Dame mit Fächer,” or Lady with a Fan, sold at Sotheby’s on Tuesday for 74 million pounds ($94.35 million). The higher final figure includes a charge on top of the sale price known as the buyer’s premium. The sale price exceeded the presale estimate of 65 million pounds, or $80 million. It also beat the previous European auction record of $104.3 million including buyer’s premium paid for Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture “Walking Man I” at Sotheby’s in 2010.
Chicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago mother who was accused of telling her teen son to shoot a man at a fast food restaurant is suing the city and arresting officers, a day after murder charges against her and her son were dropped. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday it is unable to meet its burden of proof to prosecute. Carlishia Hood alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. A video on social media shows a man yelling at Hood on June 18 and then punching her. Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Brown was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene.
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail. These models are created from stem cells, not egg and sperm, and can’t grow into babies. Using models avoids the controversy of using real embryos in research. For the models, scientists use stem cells, which are capable of developing into many different types of cells or tissues in the body. Several groups are working on the models, including two that published studies Tuesday in the journal Nature. Other scientists published work this month that hasn't yet been reviewed by peers.
