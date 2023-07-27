'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters
PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous: three whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. Robert Addie had spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska and in that time has seen thousands of whales. But he never witnessed anything quite like the spectacle on a tuna fishing trip Monday off Cape Cod. To add to the thrill, seconds after the three whales breached, a juvenile whale did the same thing. He called the “whale ballet” a “once in a lifetime experience.”
Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair
LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world’s largest has been unveiled at a fair in central Pennsylvania. The 150-foot-long sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair. Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor. Pennlive reports a large crew of volunteers, known as the “Bologna Security,” used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley. Lebanon is 72 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Squeegee worker guilty of manslaughter in case exemplifying Baltimore's racial and class divides
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore teenager was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Thursday in the deadly shooting of a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection last summer. The jury verdict came following a 10-day criminal trial rife with racial and political overtones. Defense attorneys tried to assign some responsibility to Timothy Reynolds, 48, who was killed after he armed himself with a bat and confronted the youths. Prosecutors, however, argued the defendant planned and executed the shooting. The high-profile tragedy reignited longstanding debate last year about Baltimore’s squeegee workers, mostly Black teens from disadvantaged backgrounds looking to make fast cash.
Cases of tick-borne illnesses are on the rise. Some experts believe climate change is the cause
NEW YORK (AP) — Many tick-borne illnesses are becoming more prevalent with some experts attributing it to climate change. Medical researchers are particularly concerned about tick-borne encephalitis virus, or TBEV, due its prevalence and the way it has managed to jump from country to country so quickly. Last year, a 50-year-old man became Britain’s first-confirmed case of the disease. This is also shown in other parts of the world as we explore the direct link between climatic shifts and tick movement.
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by a poor track conditions at the accident site, federal investigators said in a final report. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability of the rail bed. It also found that the workload of a freight railroad company's inspector prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment. The NTSB also said the injuries were more severe because passengers were not restrained and that windows on the Amtrak train did not remain in place.
Prince Harry loses part of lawsuit but will get his day in court against The Sun publisher
LONDON (AP) — A judge in London has allowed Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him. Justice Timothy Fancourt says the Duke of Sussex can take his claims to trial on allegations News Group Newspapers used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him. But the judge sided with the publisher in rejecting his phone hacking claims on Thursday. News Group had argued the lawsuit should be thrown out because the claims were brought after the six-year deadline expired. The judge says Harry knew enough about phone hacking claims that he could have sued sooner.
Florida man serving life terms charged in 1993 killing of 12-year-old girl
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For three decades, nobody knew for certain what happened to 12-year-old Jennifer Odom after she got off a school bus on a typical day in 1993. The girl was found dead in a Florida orange grove not long after. Now, authorities in Hernando County say a DNA match has identified her killer as 61-year-old Jeffrey Norman Crum, who is already serving two life sentences for a 2015 sexual battery and attempted murder conviction. State Attorney Bill Gladson said Thursday that prosecutors will seek the death penalty in Odom's killing. He says a grand jury indicted Crum on first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery charges. It isn't clear if Crum has a lawyer who could speak about the new charges.
Ruins of ancient Nero's Theater discovered under garden of future Four Seasons near Vatican
ROME (AP) — Rome’s next luxury hotel has some very good bones. Archaeologists said Wednesday that the ruins of Nero’s Theater have been discovered under the garden of the future Four Seasons Hotel. Ancient Roman texts referred to the imperial but it never had been found. Archaeologists have been excavating deep under the walled garden of the Palazzo della Rovere since 2020 as part of planned renovations on the Renaissance building steps from the Vatican. The palazzo is home to an ancient Vatican chivalric order that leases the space to a hotel to raise money for Christians in the Holy Land. The order confirmed a Four Seasons was its next renter.
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is 'safe and healthy'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56. The Met Police said O’Connor was found unresponsive in a home in southeast London. They did not say how she died but said her death was not considered suspicious. The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and fierce and expressive voice. O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U." In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.
