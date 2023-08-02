Adidas gives Yeezy sneaker sales a silver lining via donations to anti-hate groups, some US Jews say
Last October, sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas was left with more than a billion dollars worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company’s plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers’ sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism. Several Jewish civic leaders contacted by The Associated Press said they weren’t planning to buy a pair of Yeezys themself. But they generally welcome the plan to support anti-hate organizations, saying the company is trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 30 invasive fruit flies have prompted a produce quarantine in Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading to more fruits and vegetables. State agriculture officials say it’s the first quarantine ever in the Western Hemisphere of the Tau fruit fly, which is native to Asia. Officials say the fly was discovered in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, likely brought by a traveler bringing uninspected produce into California. They're urging residents not to take their produce outside their homes. It threatens to destroy crops or prompt more pesticide spraying if its spreads.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage. The two said in statements posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The couple were married in a ceremony in Montreal in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. A statement from Trudeau's office said, “They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”
Lighthouse featured in 'Forrest Gump' goes dark after lightning strike
PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine Coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” Officials say the Marshall Point lighthouse, in Port Clyde, has been dark since Thursday, when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and fried the associated circuitry. Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum, said it'll be a “lightless lighthouse” until the Coast Guard can make repairs. The lighthouse, established in 1832, was featured in the movie, “Forrest Gump." The lighthouse signified that Gump, played by actor Tom Hanks, had reached the East Coast to complete a cross-country run. But Gump didn't stop. He kept on running.
Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby's auction
Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction. Sotheby’s calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. The current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million in June 2023. It was for a jersey worn his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors. Online bidding will run from August 28 to September 27.
WWE's McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing. McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent spinal surgery. That announcement comes as WWE reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter. The company saw an increase in ticket sales for live events, both domestically and overseas. It also reported an uptick in advertising and sponsorship revenue.
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a Vermont driver will be charged with gross negligence in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Vermont State Police said Tuesday that an investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded the vehicle pulled in front of Williams. The actor was on a motorcycle and unable to avoid a collision. The driver is 35-year-old Ryan Koss, of Dorset. He was cited Tuesday evening, released and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer. Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.
American fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says
LONDON (AP) — A judge in Scotland said an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge can be returned to the United States. The man known in the U.K. as Nicholas Rossi lost his extradition fight Wednesday after denying he was the wanted man for nearly two years. Rossi claims he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. But the Scottish judge in the case previously said fingerprint and tattoo evidence shows he is Rossi. He was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. He faces a 2008 rape charge in Utah.
Mega Millions winner could net $1.25 billion as top lottery prize is still up for grabs
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds and won the massive lottery prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the yellow ball: 12. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize for Friday's drawing is one of the largest in U.S. history. The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.
