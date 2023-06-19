Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A hovercraft traveling from Massachusetts' Cape Cod to Nova Scotia ended up beaching itself in New Hampshire after running into trouble. The owner of the decommissioned Canadian Coast Guard vessel told officials that it was not safe to operate because of a tear in the vessel's skirt, so the decision was made to land on Hampton Beach. Police Chief Alex Reno said no one was hurt Saturday and that there were few people on the beach because of rainy weather. The massive air-cushioned vessel powered by twin fan-like propellers was a curiosity for passers-by before being repaired and departing on Sunday.
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus driver has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers. Illinois State Police says the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago. The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Cubs.
Father admits to fatally shooting 3 young sons at Ohio home, prosecutors say
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man has allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting and lined up his children to execute them with a rifle. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside with gunshot wounds. The children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus. Thirty-two-year-old Chad Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the family home. He was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated murder.
2 dead and 3 hurt after shooting at Washington state electronic dance music festival
GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and three others injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night. Police say the suspect was among those injured and that he was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle. The shooting happened several hundred yards from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival. Organizers posted a tweet saying Sunday's concert was canceled.
Biden strikes economic populist tone during campaign rally before exuberant union members
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden struck an economic populist message during the first rally of his reelection campaign. The president told an exuberant crowd of union members in Philadelphia that his policies had created jobs and lifted the middle class. Now, he said, is the time for the wealthy to “pay their fair share” in taxes. His choice of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania – and a friendly union audience — for the campaign venue reflects their crucial role in his reelection effort. The city was the site of his campaign headquarters in 2020 and the state was one of a handful that had voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped back to Democrats four years later.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
Detroit (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday. The event, called “Tudum,” was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil with the participation of talent like Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Boyega and Gal Gadot. The streamer announced the addition of Linda Hamilton to the “Stranger Things” season 5 cast, a third “Extraction” movie and the cast for “Squid Game” season two. But specific release dates for many are still to be determined as the Writers’ Strike continues.
Ugandan border town buries victims of rebel massacre that left 42 dead, mostly students
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan border town has begun burying the victims of an attack on a school by suspected Islamic extremist rebels that left 42 people dead, most of them students. Security forces have stepped up patrols along the frontier with volatile eastern Congo, where the rebels are active. The town mayor says one of eight people wounded in Friday night’s attack, in which 38 students were killed, died. Some were burned beyond recognition; others were shot or hacked to death after militants armed with guns and machetes attacked their school. Ugandan authorities believe at least six students were abducted, taken as porters back inside Congo. The suspected attackers, called the Allied Democratic Forces, have ties with the Islamic State group.
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and at least 22 people hurt in suburban Chicago
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and at least 22 are wounded in suburban Chicago after a shooting early Sunday during a large gathering in a strip mall parking lot. The DuPage County sheriff’s office described it as a “peaceful gathering” to celebrate Juneteenth that suddenly turned violent in Willowbrook, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. There were no immediate arrests. The sheriff's office says police were at the strip mall before the shooting to monitor the gathering but were called away because of a nearby fight. They rushed back to the scene when they heard gunfire.
Family suing San Diego cemetery after remains of Juneteenth trailblazer missing from burial plot
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relatives of a late Black businessman who helped popularize Juneteenth in San Diego are suing a cemetery after his remains were reported missing from the family’s burial plot. Greenwood Memorial Park informed the family that Sidney Cooper’s body and casket were not in the plot where he was supposed to have been buried two decades ago. Cemetery staff discovered it was empty as they prepared to bury Cooper’s wife, who died in March. The cemetery says the problem occurred under previous ownership, but it is working to rectify the problem. Cooper promoted Juneteenth for decades in a neighborhood where he ran businesses, including a barbershop and a produce store.
