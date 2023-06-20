Inside the deepening rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s no chance “on God’s green earth” he’s running for president in 2024. But Newsom wants to make clear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump” in the Republican primary. Meanwhile, DeSantis likes to mock Newsom’s apparent “fixation” on Florida while insisting the Democratic governor’s “leftist government” is destroying California. The fierce rivalry features dueling governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum from two of the nation’s largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis almost certainly won't face each other on any ballot in 2024. But in many ways they are defining the debate this election season.
How a Mexican spiritual leader preserves the sacred knowledge of the volcano known as El Popo
AMECAMECA, Mexico (AP) — After the alert level on the Popocatépetl volcano was lowered in early June, the name of Mexico's most famous volcano might start fading from news headlines. But men like Moisés Vega never loses sight of “El Popo”, as it's affectionately called. His job is being a “granicero”, which means he believes that the volcano is a spiritual being with which he can communicate. He says it requires him to perform rituals to ask for good weather and crops. Vega sees the volcano as a father and giver, and people living in the surrounding area share his thoughts: The volcano would not hurt them because it is part of their communities.
Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut July 21
MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday. Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. The team confirmed certain details Tuesday to The Associated Press, including that Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Messi’s contract will be worth $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said Tuesday. He cannot sign until sometime in July, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami.
Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' all right.” It's a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan's Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man was released without bail after being arraigned on assault, aggravated harassment and other charges.
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument 3 times during Pride month
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say dozens of LGBTQ+ pride flags have been damaged and ripped down at the Stonewall National Monument. It's the third such bout of vandalism at the LGBTQ+ landmark during Pride month this year. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and it’s unclear whether they were connected. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. The latest incident happened Sunday, after others on June 9 and last Thursday. The Stonewall National Monument was dedicated in 2016 as the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.
Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Court records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, is scheduled to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Friday. Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a Chatham County grand jury Wednesday. The indictment accuses Bowman of being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin' 60's” and of illegally conspiring with others to distribute marijuana. Bowman's debut album, QPac, was released in 2020 by Atlantic Records. The label released his follow-up album, “Recovery,” in March. Bowman's attorney, Joshua Pine, declined to give an immediate comment when reached Tuesday.
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey, has died after performing a show in Texas over the weekend. He was 48. Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam III said Monday that an autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending. Powell was a member of Houston’s rap collective Screwed Up Click. He was credited with helping elevate the city's hip-hop scene nationally. Tributes from other rappers are pouring in across social media. Rapper Bun B called Powell “one of the most naturally talented artists” in Houston.
UK lawmakers back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over 'partygate'
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons has endorsed a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. It's a humiliating censure that strips the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers voted by 354 votes to 7 to approve a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament. Johnson responded with fury to the report and quit as a lawmaker after seeing its verdict. He accused its members of “a protracted political assassination.” But only a handful of his political allies voted against the committee’s conclusions. Many other lawmakers said they would back the panel because it was important to show politicians must tell the truth.
4 people wounded by man wielding axe who attacked diners at Chinese restaurants in New Zealand
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police and witnesses say a man with an axe attacked random diners at three neighboring Chinese restaurants in New Zealand. The attack occurred late Monday in a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Surveillance video showed people fleeing from a restaurant while trying to defend themselves. Three of the four people wounded remain in hospitals. A 24-year-old Chinese national was arrested at the scene and appeared in court Tuesday on charges of wounding people. Police didn't offer a motive. The attack occurred in a cluster of restaurants that aim to give diners low-cost options reminiscent of Chinese street food offerings. Police increased their presence on the street Tuesday.
Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
BALLIA, India (AP) — A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power supply, forcing staff to use books to cool patients. Officials are investigating a death toll that has reached nearly 170 in recent days. In Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh state, residents are scared of going outside after midmorning. The largest hospital is unable to accommodate more patients. Officials say the morgue was full after 54 people, all of whom were elderly suffering from various health issues, died. Some families were asked to take the bodies of their relatives home. The state health minister said they're investigating how many deaths are directly related to heat, with highs reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius.
