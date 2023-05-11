Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and on social media since 2001. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Jacklyn Zeman, veteran 'General Hospital' cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, has died
Jacklyn Zeman, who for 45 years played Bobbie Spencer on ABC's ‘General Hospital" has died at 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday, saying she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Bobbie, a woman who projects a big heart and bubbly personality but is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself and others. Zeman also had a role on the crime-drama “The Bay” where she earned a fourth Daytime Emmy nod. She is survived by two daughters.
Beyoncé dazzles fans in 'Renaissance' world tour opening concert
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour. “Renaissance" is the superstar’s first solo tour since 2016 and shares the namesake of her 2022 dance-centric album. The success of the album landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history. Fans who had complained about the lack of music videos for “Renaissance” hits were in for a treat Wednesday. Video projections and animations took center stage. Some moments still felt intimate despite the impressive scale of the stage set. Beyoncé expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for traveling from afar to witness her perform.
Son of NBA great Dennis Rodman transferring to USC, joining Bronny James
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of another NBA great says he'll play for Southern California next season. D.J. Rodman said on social media that he's transferring from Washington State to USC. The son of rebounding great Dennis Rodman played his first four seasons for the Cougars. He'll use a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to finish his college career closer to his hometown of Newport Beach. Bronny James announced on social media last weekend that he will play at USC. His father, LeBron James, stars for the Los Angeles Lakers.
West Virginia's Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school's basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized. Huggins will also be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the agreement.
Georgia's Smart says declining invitation for White House visit was not political
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart insists there was no political motivation behind the decision for his national championship football team to decline an invitation to visit the White House in June. Instead, Smart says scheduling issues, including a youth camp in June at the Georgia football facility, made it impossible for the Bulldogs to accept the invitation to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House. The event is described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Smart told the Athens Banner-Herald “Timeline-wise it didn’t work.”
A skin patch to treat peanut allergies? Study in toddlers shows promise
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds an experimental skin patch shows promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts. There is no cure for this common allergy. The only treatment is for children 4 and older who can consume a special powder to train their bodies to tolerate an accidental bite. The patch named Viaskin aims for similar treatment absorbed through the skin. Researchers reported that toddlers who wore a daily patch for a year could safely eat a few peanuts. The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. More research is underway before regulators could consider the patch.
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs' plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.
Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.
Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US
A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation. Floating solar is already going strong in Asia, from India to China. Now developers are taking inspiration from that and the technology is starting to spread more quickly in the United States. A recent scientific paper says many countries could produce more than the electricity they use from floating solar.
