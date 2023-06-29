A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana is blanketing the South. Forecasters said temperatures could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in parts of the region as extreme heat and humidity increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, shelter in air-conditioned rooms and check on each other. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, Arkansas for Thursday and Friday. The heat index is expected to reach 115 degrees in several cities.
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. The deal doesn’t include the Bed Bath & Beyond physical stores, which are shuttering, nor the Buybuy Baby chain. The Midvale, Utah-based company, which sells primarily furniture, said it will start rolling out the name change in Canada in early July. In August, customers in the U.S. will see a relaunch of a refreshed website and mobile app under the Bed Bath & Beyond name.
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June. This is according to a preliminary report from federal safety officials. The National Transportation Safety Board’s brief report released Thursday outlined what happened on June 11. A vehicle was hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Wilmington, Delaware, to a gas station located on Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia when it crashed and caught fire on the off-ramp, killing the driver and damaging a section of the interstate.
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
ATLANTA (AP) — Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Her niece, Bernice King, tweeted that her aunt died Thursday. She was 95. For decades after her brother's assassination in 1968, Farris worked along with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote King's legacy. She helped her sister-in-law build The King Center and helped to teach Martin Luther King Jr.'s philosophy of nonviolent resistance.
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City's iconic Tiffany store
NEW YORK (AP) — An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue spewed thick gray smoke out from under the iconic building and caused two minor injuries. Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen says the fire did not spread to the store itself, but that firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution. He says two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was under control by noon. A Tiffany spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather. Experts say it's the worst drought in the central U.S. since at least 2012. In some areas, it's drawing comparisons to the 1988 drought that devastated corn, wheat and soybean crops. On Mike Shane’s Illinois farm, corn should be standing 10 feet tall by now. It’s barely to his waist. Reduced corn yields won’t necessarily mean higher costs for consumers because much of it is used for feed, ethanol or is exported. The real impact is on the farmers, whose cost-per-acre is the same regardless of how much they produce.
How's the weather up there? It'll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life. But the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service will have its last on-air broadcast Friday. It's move to YouTube-only has led to fears that Alaska's most vulnerable residents will have a harder time getting the information. Some live in far-flung rural communities where internet service is unreliable, and others might be older residents not comfortable getting their information off a phone or computer. Alaska Public Media is ending its partnership with the weather service, leaving the internet as the show's only outlet.
Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi district attorney whose practice of excluding Black people from juries caused the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a man’s conviction and death sentence is resigning after more than 30 years. Doug Evans is stepping down Friday. That's six months before his term ends. Evans tried Curtis Flowers six times in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people. Evans' exclusion of Black jurors caused the Supreme Court to overturn Flowers' final conviction in June 2019. Flowers was released from prison six months later. Mississippi dropped charges against him in September 2020.
Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane. They launched Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert and climbed to a peak altitude of more than 52 miles. Now, Virgin Galactic will be flying the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August. Thursday's flight was a research mission, with the Italian crew performing microgravity experiments. That included measuring how the body and cognitive abilities are affected by microgravity.
British royals' public spending has gone up 5% in a year of historic change
LONDON (AP) — Royal accounts show that a change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly funded spending by Britain’s royals. The palace’s annual Sovereign Grant report showed on Thursday that net spending was up 107.5 million pounds, about $135 million, in the past year. It says King Charles III was behind a “concerted effort” by royal staff to turn down the heating at Buckingham Palace and other royal homes during the winter to cut emissions and costs. The Sovereign Grant is public funding to support the official duties of the monarch and other costs such as staffing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.