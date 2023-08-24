Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites. Seven teams will directly qualify for the Paris Olympics based on their finish. It’ll be the top two teams from the Americas Region, the top two from Europe, and one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania.
Prince Harry to return to the UK on the eve of first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. next month to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry, a long-time patron of the charity WellChild, will attend its annual awards ceremony in London on Sept. 7 to mark the achievements of seriously ill young people. He is not expected to be joined by his wife Meghan. The royal withdrew from the same charity awards ceremony last year, which took place on Sept. 8, the day that Elizabeth, his grandmother, died at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish country estate. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the first anniversary of her death privately at Balmoral.
Cape Cod strands more dolphins than anywhere else. Now they're getting their own hospital
A new hospital for stranded dolphins is opening on Cape Cod this month and is expected to improve survival rates and enhance research. The center in the town of Orleans is being operated by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The organization's dolphin and porpoise rescue team has 25 years of experience but currently can treat the animals only on site. The new hospital will provide up to four days of additional treatment before the animals are released into the ocean. The location is ideal because there are more live marine mammal strandings on Cape Cod than anywhere else.
After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on
WESTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont theater company is hoping to get back into its playhouse next summer after it flooded this July. The Weston Theater Company moved its performances to higher ground after storms flooded the playhouse, but eventually decided to cut its season short due to the devastation. The storms left the large, column-fronted white Greek Revival building with layers of mud and debris. Theater officials say they've tallied hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage so far. They say the damage is heartbreaking especially after the years it took to recover from the pandemic shutting down performances in 2020. Volunteers and others helped dig the theater out of the mess.
What’s going on with Scooter Braun’s artist roster? Here’s what we know and what’s still speculation
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scooter Braun is one of the most recognizable names in the music business for his singular work as an executive and entrepreneur. He’s managed many of your favorite artists, propelling the likes of Justin Bieber to stratospheric fame, and earned the ire of Taylor Swift and her legions of fans for his business practices. For days, reports have been swirling about artists like Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, suggesting that they are no longer represented by Braun. Braun hasn’t issued a public statement, but did tweet in jest, writing that he’s “no longer managing myself.” It’s possible Braun is slowing moving away from artist management — he’s the CEO of music powerhouse HYBE America.
Union representing World Cup champion kissed by Spanish soccer head demands act not 'go unpunished'
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players’ union representing the Women’s World Cup winner kissed without her consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation says that his inappropriate act should not go unpunished. Jenni Hermoso was kissed forcibly by federation head Luis Rubiales during Sunday’s awards ceremony. Her FUTRPO union demands that authorities sanctions the improper act. Hermoso had said on a video streamed on social media during a changing room celebration following the 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final that she “did not like it, but what could I do” about the kiss. In the immediate uproar over the kiss, the federation released a statement in the name of Hermoso where she apparently downplayed the incident.
Drowning death of former President Obama’s personal chef on Martha's Vineyard ruled an accident
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner. Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia, drowned while using a paddleboard in Edgartown Great Pond on July 24. The 45-year-old Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not present at the home when the accident happened. Timothy McGuirk, a spokesperson for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said Wednesday that Campbell’s drowning has been determined an accident.
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts standoff and evacuations; 1 person later pronounced dead
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in Pittsburgh say a man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a home, prompting evacuations and a police siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead. Pittsburgh Public Safety says city emergency medical service responders pronounced the person dead shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were trying to serve the eviction notice in the Garfield neighborhood when the occupant began firing. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots beginning at about 11 a.m. More gunfired erupted hours later. Authorities have not publicly identified the man or said how he died.
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent to move toward trial. Wednesday's annoucement raises the possiblity that criminal proceedings stalled for over 1 1/2 years could soon resume for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. The district attorney's office said experts at the state hospital have found he no longer has a mental disability that prevents him from aiding in his defense. A judge still must accept that conclusion in order for the prosecution to move ahead with its case in the March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery. A hearing on the status of the case is planned Tuesday.
New Jersey to require free period products in schools for grades 6 through 12
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will require school districts to offer free menstrual products for grades six through 12 under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy has signed. Murphy, a Democrat, announced in a statement that he signed the bill Wednesday and said it was aimed at promoting equity “at every level” in the state. Under the bill, school districts are required ensure that students in schools with students from grade six through 12 have direct access to menstrual products in at least half of the female and gender-neutral bathrooms for free. The state will bear any costs incurred by schools under the legislation.
