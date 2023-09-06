Tom Brady will toss passes for Delta Air Lines. The retired quarterback will be a strategic adviser
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a long-term strategic adviser. Financial terms of the partnership aren't being disclosed. Delta says Brady will help with marketing and also work on developing training and teamwork tools for airline employees. He will also appear on a series of video interviews that are conducted by Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Brady says he and his teammates flew on Delta many times and he has “loved and respected” the airline.
Police seeking witnesses to arrest of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are seeking witnesses to the weekend arrest of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías. He was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. DPS confirmed the arrest for a violation of Penal Code 273.5, which is corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. DPS offered no details on the circumstances of the arrest, but is asking any witnesses with information on the incident to contact them.
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.
Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team's practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports. Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance. The basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold-out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry'
LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are back, and they’ve brought a few famous friends. The band is releasing “Hackney Diamonds,” its first album of new songs in 18 years. The record features guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Poignantly, it also features Charlie Watts, the stalwart Stones drummer who died in 2021 after almost six decades in the band. His drumming, recorded in 2019, features on two of the album’s dozen tracks. Drummer Steve Jordan plays on the rest. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to London’s Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, which will be released Oct. 20.
Freddie Mercury bangle sets record for rock star jewelry in auction of his prized possessions
LONDON (AP) — A Victorian-style silver snake bangle Freddie Mercury wore with an ivory satin catsuit in the “Bohemian Rhapsody” video has sold for the highest price ever paid for a piece of jewelry owned by a rock star. Sotheby's says the sale price of nearly 700,000 pounds more than doubled the amount paid for John Lennon’s leather and bead talisman in 2008. The auction includes Mercury's flamboyant stage costumes, drafts to hits such as “We are the Champions” and the baby grand piano he composed Queen’s greatest hits on. More than 1,400 items are being sold by Mercury’s close friend, Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and all its possessions when he died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.
British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges escapes from London prison
LONDON (AP) — A British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges has escaped from a prison in southwest London and police have launched an urgent manhunt. Counterterror police say Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from Wandsworth Prison early Wednesday. He has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act. Khalife has denied all the charges against him. No explanation of how Khalife escaped has been provided.
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have discovered four Roman-era swords with their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave near the Dead Sea. Researchers who published the preliminary findings in a newly released book on Wednesday propose that the arms were stashed in the remote cavern by Jewish rebels during an uprising against the Roman Empire in the 130s. The exceptionally intact artifacts were found about two months ago and tell a story of empire and rebellion, of long-distance conquest and local insurrection. The swords were dated based on their typology, and have not yet undergone radiocarbon dating.
Trump's Truth Social gets a lifeline after deadline for a big cash infusion is extended
Donald’s Trump’s Truth Social got a lifeline this week after a blank-check company that could infuse the social media platform with cash agreed to extend a critical deadline for a year. Digital World Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company, had a Friday deadline to complete its merger with, Truth Social parent Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World shareholders, who have agreed to extend the deadline four times already, agreed to do so again this week, pushing the merger deadline until next September. A merger would release to Trump Media $290 million held by Digital World and another $1 billion that private investors had committed to the combined company.
Suspect sought after 4 Michigan State Police cruisers set on fire and shot at in Upper Peninsula
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a male suspected of shooting at and setting fire to four unoccupied Michigan State Police cruisers at one of the agency’s posts in the Upper Peninsula. The agency says the suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack on the vehicles, is considered armed and dangerous. State police spokesman Lt. Mark Giannunzio says four unoccupied police cruisers were set on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and some of them were also struck by rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m. He says investigators are still assessing the damage, but that three of the cruisers “are total losses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.