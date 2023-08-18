Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases
A federal appeals court in Washington has ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot. The ruling, issued Friday, could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court said James Little was wrongly sentenced for his conviction on a misdemeanor offense to both prison time and probation, which is court-ordered monitoring of defendants who are not behind bars. Little pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge that carries up to six months behind bars. He was sentenced to 60 days in prison last year followed by three years of probation.
German archbishop 'disappointed' by diocese employees' attempts to access porn
BERLIN (AP) — The archbishop of Cologne, one of Germany’s most important Catholic dioceses, has expressed disappointment that employees used work computers to try to access pornographic websites. Friday's statement from Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki comes after a newspaper reported that a list from the archdiocese showed more than 1,000 attempts to access such sites from its computers. The archdiocese confirmed the existence of a list. It said that its IT service provider routinely checks whether its firewalls fend off attempts to access sites with risky content such as violence, pornography and drugs, and that they are not meant to check individuals’ usage habits. It said that the check turned up “no indications of criminally relevant behavior.”
Fired founder of right-wing org Project Veritas is under investigation in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — The fired founder of conservative nonprofit Project Veritas is under investigation by a suburban New York prosecutor’s office for allegedly mistreating workers and misspending organization funds. The Westchester County district attorney’s office has confirmed Friday it is “looking into” matters concerning James O’Keefe, who was suspended in February and later fired as chairman and CEO after the board said he spent “an excessive amount of donor funds” on personal luxuries. A spokesperson for the district attorney declined to discuss details of the investigation or what potential charges O’Keefe could face, if any. Messages seeking comment were left with O’Keefe, his new venture O’Keefe Media Group and Project Veritas.
Some issues remain as Kentucky school district restarts classes after busing fiasco
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district restarted classes for some students Friday after a bus transportation debacle forced officials to cancel school last week. Elementary and middle school students started back Friday. High school students return Monday. Jefferson County Schools officials have apologized to outraged parents and pledged to add resources. The public school district with more than 90,000 students and about 65,000 bus riders drew up new bus routes and staggered school start times as part of a plan to address problems caused by driver shortages. Officials instead had to cancel more than a week of classes.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty. State Attorney Melissa Nelson says a grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan. She says the 36-year-old Gardner was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Florida to stand trial. The state is also seeking the death penalty against Gardner’s husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana. He was arrested in March. The triggerman pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana and Gardner.
Firefighters battle smoke and heat to control a major wildfire in Spain's tourist island of Tenerife
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Firefighters are battling to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island started Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people. Regional officials say Friday's efforts will be crucial in containing the fire. The Canary Islands have been in drought for most of the past few years, just like large parts of mainland Spain. The islands have recorded below-average rainfall in recent years, because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community commemorates the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. Family and aides say she expects a quiet celebration Friday in Plains, Georgia. She plans to release butterflies and eat peanut butter ice cream, a nod to the couple’s experience as peanut farmers. She is the second-oldest presidential spouse in U.S. history and has dementia. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president and remains under home hospice care. They marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.
Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he's happy with his choice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn't been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shas shaken Colombia’s capital and other major cities, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber. At least one person was reported killed. The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later Thursday evening. People in the capital felt buildings and floors rumble, and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.
'Blue Beetle' actors may be sidelined by the strike, but their director is keeping focus on them
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Normally, the weeks heading up to Friday’s release of the DC film “Blue Beetle” would be a triumphant, celebratory time for its filmmakers and Latino-led cast. But with the actors and writers strike in full swing, its stars have been sidelined. Director Ángel Manuel Soto has made sure they’re not forgotten, doing interviews to promote the film and finding inventive ways to make sure his cast is represented. Those include holding a photo of “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña over his face at a screening this week and wearing a custom T-shirt made in the style of Mexican Loteria cards representing the cast. The film has been celebrated for its authentic portrayal of a Mexican American family.
