Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
BALLIA, India (AP) — A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power supply, forcing staff to use books to cool patients. Officials are investigating the number of deaths that has reached nearly 170 in recent days. In Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh state, residents are scared of going outside after midmorning. The largest hospital is unable to accommodate more patients. Officials say the morgue was full after 54 people, all of whom were elderly suffering from various health issues, died. Some families were asked to take the bodies of their relatives home. The state health minister said they're investigating how many deaths are directly related to heat, with highs reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius.
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. It was the day when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.
Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' all right.” It's a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan's Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man is awaiting arraignment after being arrested on an assault charge.
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say an American tourist who was pushed into a ravine during an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which her 21-year-old friend was killed has been released from the hospital. The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint overlooking the famous castle. Police say the older woman fell down a steep slope but was able to leave the hospital Friday. Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers shortly after the attack Wednesday, but the younger victim later died of her injuries in the hospital. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.
High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A famous Dutch tattoo artist is inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. Call it high art to body art. The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam has transformed one of its rooms into a tattoo parlor for a residency it calls “A Poor Man’s Rembrandt.” It features Henk Schiffmaker and other top Amsterdam tattoo artists for a week starting Monday. For between about 50 euros and 250 euros ($54 - $270), visitors can get their own permanent reminder of Rembrandt. It's also a way of attracting new visitors to the historic house and getting people closer to the artist.
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday. The event, called “Tudum,” was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil with the participation of talent like Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Boyega and Gal Gadot. The streamer announced the addition of Linda Hamilton to the “Stranger Things” season 5 cast, a third “Extraction” movie and the cast for “Squid Game” season two. But specific release dates for many are still to be determined as the Writers’ Strike continues.
Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour's deal with Saudi backers of LIV
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight-time major champion Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He has sent a letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan asking if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial hardship. The tour has an agreement with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the European tour to pool businesses in a new for-profit company. One person who has seen the agreement says it contains assurances the tour would keep a controlling voting interest no matter how much money the Saudis invested.
Fiercest fighting in years erupts in West Bank camp of Jenin, at least 5 Palestinians killed
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli military forces have raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Monday, igniting the fiercest day of fighting in years as Palestinian militants detonated roadside bombs and Israeli helicopter gunships struck Palestinian gunmen to rescue troops trapped in the hourslong firefight. At least 5 Palestinians were killed, including a 15-year-old boy, and over 90 others wounded, Palestinian health officials said. Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded, the army said. The Israeli military said forces stormed into the Jenin refugee camp in the early morning to arrest two wanted militants. They faced fierce resistance. Palestinian militants said they ambushed Israeli armored vehicles with explosive devices, disabling several vehicles with troops trapped inside.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
DETROIT (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings were closed Monday to observe the holiday.
Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A hovercraft traveling from Massachusetts' Cape Cod to Nova Scotia ended up beaching itself in New Hampshire after running into trouble. The owner of the decommissioned Canadian Coast Guard vessel told officials that it was not safe to operate because of a tear in the vessel's skirt, so the decision was made to land on Hampton Beach. Police Chief Alex Reno said no one was hurt Saturday and that there were few people on the beach because of rainy weather. The massive air-cushioned vessel powered by twin fan-like propellers was a curiosity for passers-by before being repaired and departing on Sunday.
