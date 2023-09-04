Biden says he went to his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., because he can't go 'home home'
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says his is off-limits. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to say he was not on vacation. He says the U.S. Secret Service has been doing work on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure. It's been months since he's spent a night there. Biden arrived at his home on the Delaware coast on Saturday night from Florida after he surveyed hurricane damage. He told reporters he's not on vacation and is in Rehoboth Beach because "I can't go home-home.”
UAE creates federal authority for 'commercial gaming' as casino giants flock to Gulf Arab nation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has created a federal authority to potentially run a national lottery and what it describes as “commercial gaming,” likely a sign that it is on the verge of allowing gambling as major casino operators flock to the Gulf Arab nation. The state-run WAM news agency carried an announcement late Sunday on the creation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, without offering many details about its structure or operations. It named Kevin Mullally as its CEO. Mullally once served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which oversaw that U.S. state’s riverboat casinos.
For at least a day, all the world is 'Margaritaville' in homage to Jimmy Buffett
KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett's musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.
Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour, and fans dream on
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to one of America's greatest rock bands. Aerosmith has started their farewell tour, celebrating 50 years of some of the best classic rock ever created. The AP's Wayne Parry says the band dove deep into their voluminous catalog during Saturday's opening night show in Philadelphia to include tracks that haven't been performed in decades. And even though that forced the elimination of some of their greatest hits, the all-time classics like 'Dream On," “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” reminded the audience why the quintet from Boston has earned a hallowed place in the pantheon of rock legends.
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic early Monday off the Florida coast. Returning were two NASA astronauts, one from Russia and another from the United Arab Emirates. Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers and steaming coffee. SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago. Another crew swap will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of three astronauts who have been up there a year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked and a new craft had to be launched.
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
Jimmy Buffett celebrated slackers before the word existed, even though he was hardly one himself. “Wastin' away again in Margaritaville” went the chorus to his most famous song, which became an international singalong. But Buffett was actually an astute, ambitious, aggressive businessman. A statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76 but did not say where he died or give a cause of death. Behind the laid-back exterior, Buffett was an admitted workaholic. He expanded into novels, nightclubs and many other ventures. The title of Buffett’s most popular song showed up on restaurants, clothing, booze and casinos.
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Metallica has postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after announcing that lead singer James Hetfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The group has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9. The band is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city. The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S. following “Seek & Destroy” with a set-closing “Master of Puppets.” But the newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no “Master of Puppets” and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.
AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — If a baby was taken from their parents four decades ago during Argentina’s military dictatorship, what would that person look like today? Argentine publicist Santiago Barros has been trying to answer that question to help people make contact with missing relatives. Barros uses artificial intelligence to create images of what the children of parents who disappeared during the dictatorship might look like as adults. The project is not aimed at replacing the task of identifying grandchildren headed by the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo through DNA testing, the only valid identification method so far. But Barros says it seeks to stir the conscience of those over 46 who have doubts about their origins.
India's moon rover completes its walk. Scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s space mission says the moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole. The Indian Space Research Organization said late Saturday the rover is now safely parked because daylight on that part of the moon is nearing an end. There was no word from the space agency on the outcome of its searches for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface. It said earlier this week that the moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole. The rover solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on Sept. 22.
Founding father Gen. Anthony Wayne's legacy is getting a second look at Ohio's Wayne National Forest
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 390 square-mile Wayne National Forest after Ohio's state tree, the buckeye. The public comment period closes Monday. Gen. Anthony Wayne was a founding father that Americans of an earlier era celebrated as an “Indian fighter.” The name change proposal comes amid a sweeping review of derogatory place names undertaken by the Biden administration in 2021. Supporters call it a reasonable accommodation to Indigenous people with ties to the land that go back millennia. Opponents say Wayne's important role in westward expansion is being erased.
