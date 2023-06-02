French Open lets Belarus' Sabalenka skip standard news conference after questions about Ukraine war
PARIS (AP) — Top tennis player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has been allowed to avoid a traditional postmatch news conference at the French Open after saying she did not feel safe when a reporter asked about the war in Ukraine during previous question-and-answer sessions. Sabalenka said she “did not feel safe” at her news conference Wednesday and wanted to protect her “mental health and well-being.” Sabalenka’s desire to bypass the standard news conference was supported by the tournament and the WTA. She will not be fined. She is seeded No. 2 at Roland Garros and won the Australian Open in January.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here's what to know.
MIAMI (AP) — It’s time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastline to get plans in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday. Forecasters and experts are predicting a “near-normal” hurricane season. The director at the National Hurricane Center stressed during a Wednesday news conference that there’s really nothing normal when it comes to hurricanes. Forecasters have predicted 12 to 17 named storms will form with five to nine developing into hurricanes. One to four of those could grow into major hurricanes. Forecasters have a new storm surge model this year and will be able to extend tropical weather outlooks to seven days.
Missouri professor not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing death of colleague
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former history professor at Missouri State University who was charged in the stabbing death of a colleague has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Edward Gutting, who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Marc Cooper in Springfield, was found not guilty Friday. Cooper’s wife, Nancy, was injured but survived the attack. Greene County Judge David Jones' ruling followed a six-day trial. Marc Cooper suffered more than 40 stab wounds. Gutting’s lawyers said the attack was the result of a schizophrenic hallucination. But prosecutors said Gutting killed Cooper in a rage fueled by alcohol and stress that stemmed from a series of work-related slights and insults.
Community mourns teenager's death after gas station owner charged with murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Community members are grieving the death of a 14-year-old boy who authorities say was fatally shot in the back by a South Carolina gas station owner. A Friday evening prayer vigil is planned at a counseling office across the street from the Xpress Mart Shell station in Columbia. The station owner Rick Chow is accused of killing Cyrus Carmack-Belton on Sunday night after chasing down the teenager, who he wrongly suspected of stealing four water bottles. The shooting leaves many in the community also crying out against racial profiling.
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning lyricist who had hits with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist of great range and endurance who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Barry Mann and helped write "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "On Broadway," "Walking in the Rain" and dozens of other hits, has died at age 82. Weil and Mann, married in 1961, were one of popular music's most successful teams. They were part of a remarkable pool of talent recruited by impresarios Don Kirshner and Al Nevins and based in Manhattan's Brill Building neighborhood. Weil and Mann were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa task force has completed its search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building without finding three missing people who are feared dead, authorities said Friday. The focus has shifted to shoring up the structure so recovery efforts can begin. Rick Halleran, the task force’s Cedar Rapids division chief, said the search for survivors was completed Thursday evening after electrical equipment connected to the building was controlled. Officials said Friday the building has been unstable and needed to settle before further action could take place. Halleran said, “We do what the building tells us to do."
Haitian businessman gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti's president
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Rodolphe Jaar is one of 11 people arrested and charged in the United States for the murder of Moïse, and the only one to plead guilty and to be sentenced. He had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death. Federal Judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence at a hearing in Miami.
British teen reported to anti-terror police by mother gets life sentence with minimum 6-year term
LONDON (AP) — A teenage man who was reported to British anti-terror authorities by his mother was jailed for life on Friday and will serve a minimum term of six years for plotting a terror attack on police officers or soldiers. In what was the first terror sentencing in England and Wales to be televised, the judge praised the mother of Matthew King, 19, for raising her suspicions to the Prevent counter-terror program. King, who was radicalized online during the coronavirus pandemic, had expressed a desire to kill military personnel as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in east London. He also expressed a desire to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State.
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the First Amendment lawsuit that Walt Disney Parks filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others is disqualifying himself, but not because of bias claims made by the Florida governor. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that it was because a relative owns 30 shares of Disney stock. Walker described the person as “a third-degree relative,” which typically means a cousin, a great-aunt or great-uncle, or a great-niece or great-nephew. Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and a DeSantis-appointed board in federal court in Tallahassee after they took over Disney World's governing board.
Long stretch of New Jersey's Garden State Parkway reopens as firefighters battle 5,000-acre blaze
BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A long stretch of New Jersey's Garden State Parkway has reopened as firefighters work to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire. The blaze broke out Wednesday night in the Bass River State Forest, along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties in southern New Jersey. The state Forest Fire Service says it's about 50 percent contained and no longer threatening any structures or residential areas as of Friday morning. Roughly 40 people were evacuated Thursday from a camping area as a precaution. That site remained shuttered Friday. Most of New Jersey also has air quality warnings due to smoke from major wildfires in Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.