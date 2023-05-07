Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A local official in eastern Congo says the death toll from recent floods has nearly doubled to almost 400 people, The administrator of the Kalehe territory of South Kivu province told The Associated Press by phone that more bodies were recovered Sunday, including many found floating in Lake Kivu. He says the confirmed number of dead stands at 394 but it was a provisional count since the search was continuing. Torrential rains across Kalehe territory began on Thursday evening. Rivers broke their banks, with flash floods sweeping away the majority of buildings in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, and causing the huge loss of life.
UFC's Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for suspicion of drunken driving following after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars. Police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. A police spokesperson says no one was reported injured. Police say Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.
MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due to strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The first big live awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike has retreated to a pre-taped event as the MTV Movie & TV Awards tries to chart a celebratory course through a turbulent Hollywood. The Sunday show already had lost its host, Drew Barrymore, who dropped out in solidarity with the writers, and the show’s red carpet was rolled up. The Writers Guild still promised to picket, meaning stars and presenters would have to walk past demonstrating writers to get into the venue. Late Saturday, MTV scrapped the live event entirely. The best movie category pits “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member. It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, “Spare.” Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil's finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.
Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow in the brain, spinal cord and skin. Wearing a signature bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert became a sensation at the 2011 draft lottery. Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with LeBron James to win the championship in 2016.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million
There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut. “Guardians Vol. 3” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place after four weekends atop the charts and kicked off the summer movie season.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert
LONDON (AP) — A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle. Charles and Camilla appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying along to the music. “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message. Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the U.K. in Charles’ honor. The community get-togethers are part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch.
AP PHOTOS: Who wore what to King Charles III's coronation
LONDON (AP) — What does one wear to a coronation? For senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, subdued dresses to let their regal robes and glittering jewelry do the talking. Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III on Saturday, wore an embroidered silk gown in ivory, silver and gold tones, with a short train. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue Royal Victorian Order mantle. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece. Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and dress. Many of the guests including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden opted for eye-catching pastel outfits.
Japan leader expresses sympathy for Korean colonial victims
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s prime minister has expressed sympathy for the suffering of Korean forced laborers during Japan’s colonial rule. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the comments during a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following second summit in less than two months. The leaders on Sunday renewed resolve to overcome historical grievances and strengthen cooperation in the face of shared challenges such as North Korea’s nuclear program. Yoon has faced domestic criticism that he had preemptively made concessions to Tokyo without getting much in return. Kishida’s statement avoids a new, direct apology over the colonization but still sympathizes with the Korean victims, suggesting he felt pressure to say something to maintain momentum for an effort to improve ties.
