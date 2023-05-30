Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
A federal court ruling has cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy courts did not have the authority to protect members of the Sackler family who own the company and who have not filed for bankruptcy protection from lawsuits. The concept is at the heart of Purdue’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits in a deal that would include $5.5 billion to $6 billion from Sackler family members.
Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals. It's stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals. It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA. But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today. Up-tempo play. The 3-point shot. The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert. The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.
Chipmaker Nvidia joins exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization
Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence. Nvidia Corp. joins tech titans like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft in the $1 trillion club. Its stock rose 5% in Tuesday trading, eclipsing $408 per share. Last week the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts.
No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. When the summer heat arrives, that vegetation will dry out and provide fresh tinder for wildfires. Public and private landowners are turning to goats as an environmentally friendly way to clear vegetation instead of using machines or chemical herbicides. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threaten to put them out of business.
US ends probe into Tesla allowing video games while vehicles are moving, says feature was disabled
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into Tesla allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while vehicles are moving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Tuesday that Tesla disabled the feature called “passenger play” with an online software update in December of 2021 under pressure from the agency. The agency says removing “passenger play” resolved its concerns about distracted driving. The 2021 software update covered more than 580,000 vehicles from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The agency said it opened the investigation in December of 2021 after getting a complaint from a Tesla owner that games could be played by the driver while the vehicles are moving.
Norway says Beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims south to Sweden
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities say that a beluga whale first spotted in Arctic Norway in 2019 with an apparent Russian-made harness and alleged to have come from a Russian military facility has been spotted off Sweden's west coast. A spokesman for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said Tuesday that the white mammal had moved quickly in the last few weeks. The whale was seen last week in the Oslo fjord where the directorate urged people to avoid contact with the animal to ensure its safety and wellbeing as people in recreational boats were out to see a huge visiting U.S. aircraft carrier.
'Succession' finale: Fans react to end of Emmy-winning hit drama
WASHINGTON (AP) — The critically acclaimed HBO drama “Succession” has ended after its fourth and final season finale aired at 9 p.m. ET. The show's dedicated fans watched the whopping 88-minute finale Sunday to find out how the show’s central question would be answered: Which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail? The fans have also turned online to find emotional support, memes and endless theories about the series. Show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year that “there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’”
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau's death from brain cancer
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking one of the saddest days of his life, the death of his son Beau. Biden and his wife, Jill, prayed for Beau Biden on Tuesday during a special Mass at a Roman Catholic church near the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. The first lady carried a bouquet of flowers. Beau Biden was 46 years old when he died of brain cancer in 2015. He's the son of Joe Biden and his late first wife, Neilia. She died in a 1972 car crash that gravely injured Beau Biden and his younger brother, Hunter Biden, and killed their baby sister.
Uganda's president signs into law anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri
Hundreds of people visited a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it’s a sign of Catholic holiness, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be rare. Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April as part of the monastery's preparations for a new shrine. The monastery expected to only find bones. Instead, her body and clothing were largely intact. People have flocked from all over the country to see the body. Anthropologists said bodies can stay preserved for many years, but people don't usually get to see that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.