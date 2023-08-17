Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person close to Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, says the model and actor has filed to divorce the pop superstar. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press late Wednesday that the filing by Asghari happened earlier in the day. The pop superstar married Asghari at her Southern California home in June of 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for well over a decade. Spears met and began dating Asghari in 2016. It was the third marriage for the 41-year-old singer.
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender youth in North Carolina have lost access to gender-affirming treatments after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of that legislation and others involving gender in sports and LGBTQ classroom instruction. GOP House and Senate supermajorities rejected the Democratic governor’s veto late Wednesday. Though a court challenge is expected, the law takes effect immediately and bars medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to most under 18. North Carolina now becomes the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. Cooper blasted the legislation enacted over his veto as discriminatory.
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The four-time champion struggled through this World Cup. The Americans played well in the round of 16 against Sweden but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament. The United States had never finished worse than third previously.
Iranian filmmaker and his producer face prison for showing film at Cannes without state permission
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian filmmaker and his producer reportedly face prison time and being barred from filmmaking after they showcased a movie at the Cannes Film Festival without government approval. The sentences imposed on director Saeed Roustayi and producer Javad Norouzbeigi has drawn immediate criticism internationally from leading American director Martin Scorsese and others. The two men showed “Leila's Brothers” at the festival last year. A Revolutionary Court sentenced them to 10-odd days in prison, suspending the rest of the six-month sentence, while also banning them from filmmaking for five years. The ruling has drawn international criticism from several people including leading American director Martin Scorsese.
Renowned British talk show host Michael Parkinson dies at age 88
LONDON (AP) — Michael Parkinson, a renowned broadcaster widely considered Britain’s talk show king, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement on Thursday that Parkinson died “peacefully at home last night” after a brief illness. Parkinson’s career included interviews with celebrities such as Muhammed Ali, David Bowie and John Lennon. His talk show, which was called “Parkinson,” first aired on the BBC in June 1971 and enjoyed a successful run until 1982. In 1998, the show was revived on the BBC and proved an instant hit. It then switched to commercial rival ITV in 2004 and ran until 2007. Parkinson, who was commonly known as Parky, was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2008.
A Nigerian forest and its animals are under threat. Poachers have become rangers to protect both
OMO FOREST RESERVE, Nigeria (AP) — Omo Forest Reserve, a tropical rainforest in southern Nigeria, faces threats from excessive logging, uncontrolled farming and poaching. It is affecting a forest that UNESCO says is a habitat for threatened animal species including African forest elephants, white-throated monkeys, yellow casqued hornbill and pangolin. Former poachers are now working as forest rangers, joining the work to protect the resources they once threatened. As much as they have made progress, especially against poachers, the rangers say they are hindered by a shortage of manpower and the government's lack of enforcement against environmental regulations.
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it's worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ's performance for a second month. Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days. It's another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Alpert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.
Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane
The U.S. Air Force is throwing its support behind a program to develop a sleek, futuristic-looking jet that could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes. On Wednesday, Air Force officials announced a $235 million award for start-up aircraft maker JetZero. The company says it will build a full-size demonstrator blended-wing plane that will be ready to fly in 2027. On blended-wing planes, the body and wings look like one piece. That makes them more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient than conventional planes of the same size.
Common arthritis drug could boost effectiveness of morning-after pill, study finds
LONDON (AP) — Taking a common arthritis drug along with the morning-after pill Plan B could boost the contraceptive’s effectiveness. That's according to new research published Wednesday in the Lancet. Scientists estimate that is Plan B is about 95% effective at preventing pregnancy when taken within a day after unprotected sex. It drops to 58% when taken within three days. The new study suggests the drug’s efficacy could be maintained at about 95% within three days of unprotected sex if the contraceptive is taken with piroxicam. That's an anti-inflammatory painkiller typically prescribed for arthritis.
