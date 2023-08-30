Bee alert: 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
TORONTO (AP) — Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road. Pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street, just west of Toronto. About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help, Anderson said. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene.
'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court
NEW YORK (AP) — The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, “like Snoop Dogg's living room.” Court 17 is located in the extreme southwest corner of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, adjacent to Corona Park, and players and security staffers alike believe the park is the source of the smell. Eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari complained about the odor during and after her first-round loss on Monday. But there may not be much the United States Tennis Association can do. It’s legal in New York for adults 21 and older to possess cannabis, and they can smoke or vape it wherever smoking tobacco is allowed.
Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan. Harry made the remarks in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers that launched on Wednesday. In talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, Harry said that his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been chronicled in the past, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.
Saudi man receives death penalty for posts online, latest case in wide-ranging crackdown on dissent
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his activity on YouTube. It's part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the kingdom that’s drawn international criticism. The judgement against Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi was seen on Wednesday by The Associated Press. A doctoral student and others have faced decadeslong prison sentences over their comments online. These sentences appear to be part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wider effort to stamp out any defiance in the kingdom as he pursues massive building projects and other diplomatic deals to raise his profile globally.
Court says Netanyahu's son must pay damages to woman he implied had affair with his father's rival
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son must compensate a woman who sued him after he implied she was having an affair with his father’s chief political opponent. The court ordered Yair Netanyahu to pay over $34,000 in compensation and $6,000 in legal costs to Dana Cassidy. Cassidy sued Netanyahu for defamation in 2020 after he insinuated on social media that she was romantically involved with Benny Gantz, who was running against his father at the time.
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail is released on bond
ATLANTA (AP) — The only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the indictment related to efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia has been released from jail. A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd had negotiated a $100,000 bond on Tuesday with the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Floyd was charged along with Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them all of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters. Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants negotiated bonds before their clients surrendered at the Fulton County Jail by the deadline last Friday. Floyd turned himself in Thursday without first having a bond.
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to the sunken Titanic shipwreck that could recover items of historic interest. The expedition is being organized by RMS Titanic Inc. The Georgia-based firm owns the salvage rights to the wreck and exhibits recovered artifacts. The government’s legal challenge to the expedition has nothing to do with the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible in June. It hinges instead on a federal law and a pact with Great Britain to treat the wreck as a memorial to those who died and to prevent entry into its hull.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplugs. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the earplugs to loosen slightly, leading to hearing damage. That's according to one of the law firms representing plaintiffs. 3M maintains that the agreement was not an admission of liability — and said the earplugs are safe when used properly.
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The cast of “Breaking Bad” has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors. Star Bryan Cranston said the actors wanted studio negotiators to “come back to the table” to try to resolve the strike. Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the “Breaking Bad” universe in an effort to energize picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers. They picketed outside Sony Pictures Studios, which was behind “Breaking Bad” and its follow-ups. Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.
