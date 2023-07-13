High times in Thailand: New weed laws draw tourists from across Asia
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s de facto legalization of marijuana last year has brought a wave of tourists from around Asia intrigued by the lure of the forbidden leaf. Even as more countries around the world legalize marijuana, Thailand has been the outlier in Asia, where several countries still have the death penalty for some cannabis offenses. Thailand’s cannabis industry has grown at lightning speed, with weed dispensaries now almost as common as the ubiquitous corner stores in some parts of the capital. Through February, nearly 6,000 licenses for cannabis-related businesses have been approved, including more than 1,600 in Bangkok alone, according to official figures. One shop manager in Bangkok says half of his customers are first-time weed users and most of them are Asians.
Influencer arrested over TikTok video satirizing wealthy Emiratis in Dubai shows limits on freedoms
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom. The sketch, in which he tosses stacks of bills at bewildered employees, poked fun at the lavish lifestyles on display in the city, known for its skyscrapers and over-the-top tourism attractions. Authorities accuse him of posting “propaganda" that "harms the public interest” and “ridicules” Emirati citizens. Dubai is more socially lenient than much of the Middle East, with a relaxed dress code, bars and even a local comedy scene. But vaguely worded laws forbid any speech deemed critical of authorities or insulting to the United Arab Emirates, the federation of sheikhdoms that includes Dubai.
LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James plans to play next season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions at The ESPYS. James accepted the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA's career scoring leader. James had said at the end of last season that he wasn't sure if he would be back. He says the day he can't give everything to the game he will retire, but he told the crowd, “Lucky for you guys that day is not today.” The audience in Los Angeles greeted his words with a huge cheer.
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Filed Wednesday, the suit alleges the network made James Ray Epps a scapegoat for the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Epps says Fox aired statements falsely accusing him of being a provocateur working for federal law enforcement or intelligence agencies, and of encouraging others to commit violence that day in order to discredit Trump and his supporters. The lawsuit says Fox targeted Epps to deflect responsibility for its own complicity in the Jan. 6 violence by spreading false claims that the election had been stolen.
FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart
News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats. National and international news outlets in recent days have cited a local news report in Alabama claiming four people drowned attempting the stunt. But the state’s public safety agency says the claim is false. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The Associated Press it has investigated six boating and marine-related deaths this year and none were tied to TikTok trends. The social media company also said it has seen no such challenge spreading widely on its platform.
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO dominates this year's Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods. “Succession” led all nominees at the Wednesday morning announcements with 24, including acting nominations for series leads Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. “The Last of Us” got 24 nominations, and “The White Lotus” got 23. “Ted Lasso” led all comedy nominees with 21. But the nominations are clouded by the possibility that Hollywood actors will soon join screenwriters on strike. The Emmy Awards are currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing the dramatic close-up of 50 young stars at the moment of birth. This star-forming region is 390 light-years away. The cloud complex is relatively small and quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars. The young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun. Scientists say the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star's life.
Former Mozambique finance minister is extradited to the US to face trial over $2 billion scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang has been extradited to the U.S. to face a fraud and corruption trial over a $2 billion scandal involving fraudulent government loans. That's according to the South African government on Wednesday. Chang has been held in a South Africa prison since December 2018, when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant on his way to the United Arab Emirates. He is accused of receiving bribes of up to $17 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects. The money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings, according to U.S. prosecutors.
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois; NTSB investigating
HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously. State police say the bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County when it crashed into the semis just before 2 a.m. State police say four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance. The agency says no one in the tractor-trailers was injured in the crash, about 25 miles east of St. Louis. A Greyhound spokesperson said the bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.
Sarah Silverman and novelists sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for ingesting their books
Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book. Does that mean it effectively “read” and memorized a pirated copy? Or it scraped so many customer reviews and online chatter about the bestseller or the musical it inspired that it passes for an expert? The U.S. courts may now help sort that out after Silverman sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement this week, joining a growing number of writers who say they unwittingly built the foundation for Silicon Valley’s red-hot AI boom.
