Union representing World Cup champion kissed by Spanish soccer head demands act not 'go unpunished'
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players’ union representing the Women’s World Cup winner kissed without her consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation says that his inappropriate act should not go unpunished. Jenni Hermoso was kissed forcibly by federation head Luis Rubiales during Sunday’s awards ceremony. Her FUTRPO union demands that authorities sanctions the improper act. Hermoso had said on a video streamed on social media during a changing room celebration following the 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final that she “did not like it, but what could I do” about the kiss. In the immediate uproar over the kiss, the federation released a statement in the name of Hermoso where she apparently downplayed the incident.
Drowning death of former President Obama’s personal chef on Martha's Vineyard ruled an accident
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner. Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia, drowned while using a paddleboard in Edgartown Great Pond on July 24. The 45-year-old Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not present at the home when the accident happened. Timothy McGuirk, a spokesperson for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said Wednesday that Campbell’s drowning has been determined an accident.
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said it was trying to serve an eviction notice Wednesday when an occupant began firing. Witnesses reported what sounded like hundreds of shots fired, and hours into the siege more gunfire erupted. The sheriff's department says a sergeant leading the eviction notice detail sustained an injury that was not related to gunfire and was doing OK. The shooting drew a large police presence to the neighborhood, along with other emergency responders.
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent to proceed toward a trial. The district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that experts at the state mental hospital say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa no longer has a mental disability that prevents him from aiding in his defense. A judge still must accept that conclusion in order for criminal proceedings to resume in connection with the March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery. The court case has been on hold since December of 2021, when a judge ruled Alissa was mentally incompetent and sent him to the state hospital for treatment.
New Jersey to require free period products in schools for grades 6 through 12
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will require school districts to offer free menstrual products for grades six through 12 under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy has signed. Murphy, a Democrat, announced in a statement that he signed the bill Wednesday and said it was aimed at promoting equity “at every level” in the state. Under the bill, school districts are required ensure that students in schools with students from grade six through 12 have direct access to menstrual products in at least half of the female and gender-neutral bathrooms for free. The state will bear any costs incurred by schools under the legislation.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar agree to take steps to improve worker safety at the bargain stores
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators have announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited issues at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. The department says that the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required make changes to correct within two years violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have also agreed to pay $1.35 million in penalties to settle existing contested and open inspections of similar alleged violations — and face hefty violations for any future offenses.
Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
TOKYO (AP) — Kazutaka Yonekura dreams of a world where everyone will have their very own digital “clone,” an online avatar that's updated in real time with information about a person's tastes and habits. His startup is developing a digital double that can be used, for example, by a company recruiter to carry out preliminary job interviews, or by a physician to screen patients ahead of checkups. INCS toenter Co., another Tokyo-based startup, has been successful with so-called Vocaloids — computerized music simulating a singer' voice, often with manga-like characters as visuals. But while such technology may be popular in a nation that gave the world Pokemon, karaoke and Hello Kitty, Yonekura and others wonder if it will translate overseas.
Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo
A giraffe born without spots at a northeastern Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she's anything but ordinary. The female reticulated giraffe was born July 31 at the family-owned Brights Zoo in Limestone, a rural community in northeastern Tennessee. David Bright, one of the zoo’s owners, says the plain brown animal is a rarity: Research found another giraffe that was born without a pattern in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that. He says the zoo's operators typically don't post about its babies, but they hope the attention helps conservation efforts for the declining numbers of giraffes in the wild. The zoo is asking the public to help pick a name for the animal.
MLK's dream for America is one of the stars of the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last part of the speech took less time to deliver than it takes to boil an egg, but “I Have A Dream” is one of American history’s most famous orations and most inspiring. Martin Luther King Jr. began by speaking of poverty, segregation and discrimination and how the nation had reneged on its promise of equality for Black Americans. If anyone remembers that dystopian beginning, they don’t talk about it. As participants prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, that five-minute piece of King’s 16-minute address is the star of that day and the measuring stick of the nation’s progress. The question is how did that memorable piece of the speech come to be?
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country. The six children and two adults became trapped when a cable snapped while they were crossing a river canyon. The children were on their way to school. The Pakistani prime minister congratulated rescuers for the success. The dramatic effort transfixed the country for hours as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
