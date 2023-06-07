Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting again. U.S. Geological Survey officials say a glow was detected in webcam images from the summit caldera early Wednesday. The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor's surface. Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface. All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and not threatening any communities.
Ukraine rushes drinking water to flooded areas as environmental damage mounts from dam break
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are rushing supplies of drinking water to areas affected by flooding from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine. They also are weighing where they might resettle residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River, which forms part of the front line of the 15-month war. More than 2,700 people have fled flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, but it was not clear whether the true scale of the disaster had yet emerged in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people. The hydroelectric dam and reservoir is essential for the supply of drinking water and irrigation to a huge area of southern Ukraine.
Richard Snyder, ‘warrior-king’ of publishing who presided over rise of Simon & Schuster, dead at 90
NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Snyder, a visionary and imperious executive at Simon & Schuster who presided over the publisher’s exponential rise during the second half of the 20th century and helped define an era of growing corporate power, has died. He was 90. During Snyder’s reign, bestsellers included Mary Higgins Clark’s crime thrillers and Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove.” Snyder was also an early advocate for electronic publishing and vastly expanded Simon & Schuster’s scope by spending more than $1 billion on acquisitions. The company's revenues multiplied from around $40 million annually in the 1970s to more than $2 billion by the mid-1990s.
Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's Culture Ministry says archaeologists excavating a hilltop sanctuary on the Aegean Sea island of Kythnos have discovered “countless” pottery offerings left by ancient worshippers over the centuries. A ministry statement issued on Wednesday said the finds included more than 2,000 intact or almost complete clay figurines. They are mostly of women and children but also some of male actors, as well as of tortoises, lions, pigs and birds. Several ceremonial pottery vessels that also were unearthed are linked with the worship of Demeter, the ancient Greek goddess of agriculture, and to her daughter Persephone. The ancient capital of Kythnos, Vryokastro, was inhabited between the 12th century B.C. and the 7th century A.D.
George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, dead at age 73
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning pianist George Winston has died. Winston blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December.” According to an announcement on his web site, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73. Winston released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and for “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic. His 1995 release “Forest” won a Grammy for best New Age recording.
'Vanderpump' star Lala Kent on Scandoval, ex Randall Emmett and building 'a freaking empire'
Lala Kent would like to thank her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Since their secret monthslong affair dubbed “Scandoval” went public in early March, the Bravo reality show’s heat meter has skyrocketed and cast members have been capitalizing on the infamy. While Sandoval didn’t cheat on Kent, she’s not a stranger to betrayal of this kind. Kent spoke to The Associated Press about moving on from ex Randall Emmett, building her own business empire, her friendship with Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix and how, in a certain way, she's grateful to Sandoval.
In Kenya, lions are speared to death as human-wildlife conflict worsens amid drought
MBIRIKANI, Kenya (AP) — Parkeru Ntereka lost almost half of his goat herd to hungry lions that wandered into his pen located near Kenya’s iconic Amboseli national park. The 56-year-old’s loss made headlines in the east African country as it led to the spearing to death of six lions in retaliation by the Maasai people, who have co-existed with wild animals for centuries. The killings highlighted the growing human-wildlife conflict in parts of east Africa that conservationists say has been exacerbated by a yearslong drought. At the same time, the predator population within the parks has increased. Hunger and thirst can send them into communities.
New version of 'The Wiz' will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who stepped into 6-inch heels for “Kinky Boots” on Broadway will play the title character behind the curtain when “The Wiz” tours the U.S. starting this fall and lands on Broadway in 2024 — Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. Brady will star as the Wiz in San Francisco from Jan. 16-Feb. 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre, and in Los Angeles from Feb. 13–March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring 2024. Mingo will star in the role of the Wiz in the remaining cities of the national tour. The two actors were last on Broadway in “Kinky Boots” playing Lola. Brady handed the role to Mingo and “now I’ll go on the road and then hand him the baton,” says Mingo.
New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft
New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that the automakers’ vehicles are too susceptible to theft. The lawsuit alleges that Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. failed to keep up with other automakers by not adopting immobilizer technology that ensured car ignitions could not be started without their keys. The city claims the vehicle thefts are straining the resources of its police department, as well as negatively impacting public safety and emergency services.
Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage in conservative province
MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — An Australia surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort in West Aceh regency, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries. An immigration official says Risby-Jones walked free on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process by offering to apologize for the attack and compensation to the fisherman’s family. He avoided going to court and face a possible charge of assault that could land him up to five years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.