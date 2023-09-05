World War I memorials in France and Belgium are vying again to become UNESCO World Heritage sites
ZONNEBEKE, Belgium (AP) — Belgium and France want the countless headstones, cemeteries and memorials from World War I recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites to make sure people stop and think about the meaning and value of peace. Both nations want the United Nations institution to include the area on its famed list of sites along with the Great Wall of China, Peru’s Machu Picchu and Greece’s Acropolis. A decision on the issue is expected to be made around Sept. 21 during UNESCO's World Heritage Committee meeting in Saudi Arabia. The area has 139 sites spanning western Belgium and northern France, a living history since the guns finally fell silent in 1918.
Australian who fell ill at remote Antarctic base is rescued after daunting mission, authorities say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Australia say an Australian who fell ill at a remote Antarctic base is returning home on an icebreaker following a daunting mission to rescue him. The man was working at the Casey research station when he suffered from what authorities described as a developing medical condition that needed specialist assessment and care. The Australian Antarctic Division said Tuesday that the icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Australia last week and traveled south more than 3,000 kilometers, breaking through sea ice to reach a location 144 kilometers from the base. From there, two helicopters were deployed from the deck on Sunday and arrived at the base after nearly an hour to rescue the man.
A driver crashed into a Denny's near Houston, injuring 23 people
ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — A driver slammed into a a busy Denny's restaurant in a suburb of Houston, injuring twenty-three people. Police in the Rosenberg say the victims suffered injuries ranging from cuts to more severe wounds. All were conscious when they were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The driver was not hurt. The victims ranged from 12 to 60 years of age. Police didn't immediately release the cause of the accident.
Fish with a funny float gets a CT scan at the Denver Zoo
DENVER (AP) — A fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time out of its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo. A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility’s on-site hospital. The seven-inch fish was sedated, balanced on a sponge and had water poured over its gills to keep it alive as the CT scan took place. The diagnosis: Inflamed intestines were causing increased internal gas affecting the fish’s buoyancy. Zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said Monday that the fish was treated with antibiotics and is again swimming upright.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. on Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday. He is due in court Sept. 27. Major League Baseball intends to investigate.
German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.” To deflect any possible worries about his health, Scholz smiled slightly in the photo and also wrote: “thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!” On Sunday, the 65-year-old German leader canceled appointments in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8.
Biden says he went to his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., because he can't go 'home home'
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says his is off-limits. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to say he was not on vacation. He says the U.S. Secret Service has been doing work on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure. It's been months since he's spent a night there. Biden arrived at his home on the Delaware coast on Saturday night from Florida after he surveyed hurricane damage. He told reporters he's not on vacation and is in Rehoboth Beach because "I can't go home-home.”
Francis opens clinic on the first papal visit to Mongolia. He says it's about charity not conversion
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up the first-ever papal visit to Mongolia. He's inaugurating a new church-run homeless clinic and shelter. And he's insisting that such initiatives aren’t aimed at winning converts but are simply exercises in Christian charity. Francis toured the House of Mercy in the final event of an historic four-day visit to a region where the Holy See has long sought to make inroads. Francis came to Mongolia to give a word of hope to the young church, which is one of the smallest and newest in the world. But he also sought to make a geopolitically important foray into a troubled region for the Holy See, particularly given neighboring China’s crackdown on religious observance.
For at least a day, all the world is 'Margaritaville' in homage to Jimmy Buffett
KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett's musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.
Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour, and fans dream on
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to one of America's greatest rock bands. Aerosmith has started their farewell tour, celebrating 50 years of some of the best classic rock ever created. The AP's Wayne Parry says the band dove deep into their voluminous catalog during Saturday's opening night show in Philadelphia to include tracks that haven't been performed in decades. And even though that forced the elimination of some of their greatest hits, the all-time classics like 'Dream On," “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” reminded the audience why the quintet from Boston has earned a hallowed place in the pantheon of rock legends.
