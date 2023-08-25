President of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apology from plantation owner descendants
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana president Irfaan Ali has lashed out at the descendants of European slave traders and says those who profited from the cruel, trans-Atlantic slave trade should offer to pay reparations to today’s generations. The leader of the South American country on Thursday also proposed that those involved in the slave trade be posthumously charged for crimes against humanity. Ali spoke ahead of Friday’s planned formal apology in Guyana by the descendants of Scottish 19th-century sugar and coffee plantation owner John Gladstone. He said the apology should also include issues of compensation and reparative justice.
See you on Copacabana? Unusually balmy weather hits Brazil in a rare winter heat wave
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Summer is still four months away in the Southern Hemisphere but Brazil is contending with a balmy winter, with record high temperatures and dry weather across much of the country. The rare heat wave engulfed 19 of Brazil’s 26 states on Thursday, as well as the capital, Brasilia. That's according to the National Meteorological Institute. The heat wave also brought low humidity for the country that’s home to the Amazon tropical rainforest. Several daring beachgoers hit some of the country’s famous sandy stretches, including Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana. Four state capitals recorded the year’s highest temperature on Wednesday.
Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants have kicked in. Here's how they work
LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe must comply with one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people see online. The European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules took effect Friday for the biggest platforms. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service. Some online platforms already have made changes, and they could have worldwide effects.
A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman accused of intentionally abandoning her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico. Allegheny County Police say the 44-year-old woman tried to bring her male French bulldog with her on a flight departing from Pittsburgh International Airport on Aug. 4. But the dog was denied boarding by the airline because it didn’t meet the criteria for an emotional support animal and didn’t have the required kennel. A police officer eventually found the dog unharmed in the airport’s short-term parking lot. The woman told authorities she had made arrangements with her mother to pick up the animal at the airport.
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites. Seven teams will directly qualify for the Paris Olympics based on their finish. It’ll be the top two teams from the Americas Region, the top two from Europe, and one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
From tarantulas to tigers, the animals at London Zoo step onto the scales for their annual weigh-in
LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo have been getting the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the annual animal weigh-in. Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out. Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world. Zoo officials say an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.
Jets rookie Jerome Kapp gets social media salute from Eminem for 'Hard Knocks' performance
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression. And the New York Jets wide receiver’s performance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar’s attention. Eminem posted a “salute” emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp’s performance of the rapper’s freestyle from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” Kapp is a former standout at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, who participated in the Jets’ rookie show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s arrest is extended by a Moscow court, state news agency says
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency Tass says the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges, has been extended to Nov. 30. Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court in a prison van and was led handcuffed out of the vehicle. A 31-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.
