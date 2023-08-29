US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women
NEW YORK (AP) — After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, promising to never stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress. “Our work is far from done,” King said in a speech to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd between matches in the night session. Obama introduced the 79-year-old tennis legend by recalling how King as the defending U.S. Open champion in 1973 rallied her fellow women players not to play in that year’s tournament unless women got the same pay as men.
London’s plan to charge drivers of polluting cars sparks protests and stirs political passions
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license-plate reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that comes into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism is evidence that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the plan will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths a year in the British capital. Critics say it’s a cash grab that will penalize suburban residents who depend on their cars for work and essential travel. Some backers of the plan say opposition is being exploited by cynical politicians and conspiracy theorists.
Neurosurgeon investigating patient's mystery symptoms plucks a worm from woman's brain in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital has plucked a3-inch wriggling worm from the patient’s brain. Hari Priya Bandi was performing a biopsy through a hole in the 64-year-old patient’s skull at Canberra Hospital last year when she pulled the parasite out with forceps. Bandi told Tuesday’s The Canberra Times newspaper the find made her fell "a bit sick.” It was the larva of an Australian native roundworm not previously known to be a human parasite named Ophidascaris robertsi. The worms are commonly found in carpet pythons. Bandi is an author of an article about the extraordinary medical case published in the latest edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Disease.
'Opus,' the farewell of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, will premiere at Venice Film Festival
TOKYO (AP) — Sitting alone before a grand piano in a stark studio, Ryuichi Sakamoto takes the listener on a journey of his life, playing 20 of his compositions. Shot entirely in black and white, on three 4K cameras, the film “Opus,” directed by Neo Sora, is the Japanese composer’s farewell, poetic yet bold, and deeply heartfelt. Its world premiere is set for the Venice International Film Festival next month. The filming took place over several days, just a half year before his death on March 28 at 71. Sakamoto, battling cancer since 2014, could no longer do concerts. He turned to film.
Shooting that wounded 2 at White Sox game likely involved gun fired inside stadium, police say
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s interim police superintendent says a shooting that wounded two women at Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game most likely involved a gun that went off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. Officials have said little about where the bullets came from, or if someone brought a gun into the stadium. But, according to the Chicago Tribune, a police official said Monday that investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark. Both wounded women, ages 26 and 42, were expected to recover from the shooting that occurred during the game's fourth inning.
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama's tax proposals during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The man who became known as “Joe the Plumber” during the 2008 U.S. presidential election has died. The family of Samuel Wurzelbacher says he died Sunday in Wisconsin. He was 49 and had pancreatic cancer. He was thrust into the spotlight after questioning Barack Obama about his economic proposals during the 2008 presidential campaign. He went from toiling as a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to life as a media sensation when his comments made the rounds on cable news and Republican John McCain mentioned him in a debate. He made a 2012 bid for Congress in Ohio but lost to a Democrat.
SNL's Heidi Gardner, Kelce's mother to take part in 'World Largest Tailgate' before NFL kickoff game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and several entertainers are expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month. The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. Along with Gardner’s appearance, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.
NYPD warns it has zero tolerance for drones at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is a no-drone zone. The New York Police Department warned Monday on the Grand Slam event’s opening day that it has a zero-tolerance policy toward drones buzzing the tournament, and any seen hovering over Flushing Meadows will be taken out immediately. Exactly how was not specified, with NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner saying only that the department “will be deploying our counter-drone capabilities.” In 2015, a drone buzzed the court during a nighttime women’s match at Louis Armstrong Stadium and crashed into an empty section of seats. No one was injured.
Thousands take to Colombia’s streets to protest 50% increase in gasoline prices
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of protesters on cars and motorbikes have taken to the streets of Colombia’s main cities to reject recent hikes in gasoline prices that have drastically increased the price of fuel in the South American country. Protesters say that the monthly price hikes set by Colombia’s first leftist government are making it harder for small businesses to operate, and could push up the price of food. The government of President Gustavo Petro says the gasoline subsidies cost about $11 billion a year. The government argues that it needs to eliminate the subsidies to pay debts to national oil company Ecopetrol and free up more funds for social programs.
Mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief starts hunger strike as calls mount for his resignation
MADRID (AP) — The mother of the Spanish soccer federation president under fire for kissing a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony has started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son. Ángeles Béjar, mother of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, said Monday she would remain on hunger strike until a solution is found to the treatment of her son. Speaking to reporters outside the church in the southern town of Motril, Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, joined his mother in calling on the player, Jenni Hermoso, to tell the truth. Hermoso has denied Rubiales' claim the kiss was consensual. FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales on Saturday after he gave a defiant speech and refused to resign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.